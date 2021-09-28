How well is Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda going over? So well, he needs his former boss who only endorsed him after everyone else dropped out to ride to the rescue.

During an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, Barack Obama appeared to be struggling to even convince himself that Joe Biden knows what he’s doing:

Take it from @BarackObama: @JoeBiden's Build Back Better agenda is popular, lowers costs for America families, and ensures the wealthy pay their fair share.pic.twitter.com/AMbAsdGtph — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) September 28, 2021

Ron Klain retweeted that one. Because of course he did.

Barack Obama loves few things more than spending a crap-ton of other people’s money while pretending that that’s not what he’s doing. But he’s gotta know that Joe Biden’s got his work cut out for him. Obama may suck, but he’s not stupid.

In an ABC News exclusive, former President Obama comes out strongly in favor of his former VP’s $3.5 trillion social safety net budget plan. “I think President Biden is handling it exactly right,” Obama adds. pic.twitter.com/fRyk9COYe7 — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2021

Is that really what you think, President Obama? It’s OK, you can tell us.

This guy can’t even look her in the eyes and is searching for words lol — BrokeAsFuck (@BrokeAsFuckWSB) September 28, 2021

Joe Biden is in trouble. And this time, Barack Obama may not be able to dig him out of it.