On “Reliable Sources” yesterday, host Brian Stelter asked his guest, author and Yale history prof Timothy Snyder, what “folks in the reality-based media” — folks like CNN’s Brian Stelter — need to do going forward in order to hamper the right-wing media:

This @TimothyDSnyder interview on @ReliableSources should be required watching for editors/news execs still failing to adequately cover the GOP threat to democracy: https://t.co/jvZbhwIBMY pic.twitter.com/ZgA6SwVHzt — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) September 27, 2021

Watch:

CNN’s @brianstelter: How should the “reality-based media” like CNN cover Republicans? Yale Prof. Timothy Snyder: "My advice for the press corps is to drop the 'fair and balanced'” approach pic.twitter.com/QAzI9soONg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2021

Mind if we stop you right there, Brian?

Actually, we’ll just let Glenn Greenwald do it:

Genuinely hilarious that @brianstelter heralds himself as part of the "reality-based media" when CNN claims: * Biden archive was "Russian disinformation" * Russia put bounties on heads of US soldiers * Putin controlled the USG through blackmail * COVID origin has been proven. https://t.co/r07WYiTaae — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

Imagine working for CNN of all places and then walking around and saying about yourself: "Hi, I'd like to introduce myself. My name is Brian Stelter and I'm part of the 'reality-based media.'"https://t.co/kjLH42pbaf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

We could actually totally believe that Brian Stelter walks around introducing himself like that.

In case you're looking to find who actually interfered in the 2020 election with disinformation, these blatant lies were broadcast jointly by CNN and the CIA/intelligence community two weeks before Americans went to vote for president:https://t.co/kjLH42pbaf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

If Brian Stelter considers himself and CNN part of the reality-based media, we’ve got to question which reality Brian Stelter lives in.

Because it sure as hell isn’t this one.