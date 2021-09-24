As you may have heard by now, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is currently embroiled in a little sexual misconduct scandal of his own.
Chris Cuomo’s former boss says he sexually harassed her and posts the copy of the email he sent apologizing for it. https://t.co/XJJbE2eW8d
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2021
You might be wondering what the email actually said. Must’ve been something, right?
It was:
This is the “apology” email he sent after. https://t.co/JZje7eygcI pic.twitter.com/mgvygheTBP
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) September 24, 2021
Well, at least Chris Cuomo’s no Christian Slater.
That email is amazing. On so many levels.
Yikes
— ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) September 24, 2021
Deeply bizarre. https://t.co/siTConr8Lx
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 24, 2021
Did an Amazon product reviewer write this?
— Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 24, 2021
Chris Cuomo apologized to her husband before apologizing to his actual boss. https://t.co/I19cAko1C0
— kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 24, 2021
Christ, he apologized to her husband, and then as an afterthought to her. WTF is wrong with the Cuomos?
— Michael Kidd (@MichaelLoganKid) September 24, 2021
Yeah I grab the asses of people I am glad to see instead of hugging them @ChrisCuomo 🤦♀️
— commonsense (@commonsense258) September 24, 2021
when your apology is creepier than your grab-hands
— Good Dog, Blue. 🥞 (@sasimmons) September 24, 2021
What a creep
— Carol Scott (@itzblue) September 24, 2021
Dude's a creep. https://t.co/OCWDSilASH
— Anne (@docboogie) September 24, 2021
Creepy AF!
— navybrat (@navybratdawn) September 24, 2021
Total Fredo move putting the confession in writing right after the crime occurred https://t.co/AAQoEMzcCV pic.twitter.com/czw9ekH7o4
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 24, 2021
Fredo gonna Fredo.
That entire family is gross
— Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) September 24, 2021
Guilty as charged.