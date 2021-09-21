Yesterday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted “that our borders are not open.”

That no doubt came as a major shock to the Haitian migrants clamoring to cross those borders, assuming they were even listening, which is unlikely. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer evidently wasn’t listening:

Clearly Chuck Schumer wasn’t paying any closer attention to the fact that the bogus “whip” narrative has been repeatedly quite thoroughly debunked.

How about the disregard for our other immigration laws? Chuck Schumer used to care about that sort of thing:

Amazing.

Hard to interpret calls like Schumer’s any other way.

We’ll see how that plays out for the Dems. Meanwhile:

And blaming Donald Trump. Don’t forget that.

No.

