Yesterday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted “that our borders are not open.”

That no doubt came as a major shock to the Haitian migrants clamoring to cross those borders, assuming they were even listening, which is unlikely. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer evidently wasn’t listening:

SCHUMER: "We cannot continue these hateful, and xenophobic Trump policies…" pic.twitter.com/Ll4gFFip3B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2021

Clearly Chuck Schumer wasn’t paying any closer attention to the fact that the bogus “whip” narrative has been repeatedly quite thoroughly debunked.

.@SenSchumer: "I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions…We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws." pic.twitter.com/hf1uT6YwtX — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2021

How about the disregard for our other immigration laws? Chuck Schumer used to care about that sort of thing:

Amazing.

Democrats literally want open borders. https://t.co/zRP9FmnRxP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 21, 2021

Hard to interpret calls like Schumer’s any other way.

So you want open borders. Good luck with that in 2022 — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 21, 2021

We’ll see how that plays out for the Dems. Meanwhile:

Schumer continues to spread vicious lies about Border Patrol agents doing their jobs to protect the United States of America. https://t.co/XSn9GzXs7t — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 21, 2021

And blaming Donald Trump. Don’t forget that.

Still blaming Trump. What a joke. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 21, 2021

Are they ever gonna take responsibility for their own failures? — Save America (@karenanygaard) September 21, 2021

No.