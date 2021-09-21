Joe Biden spoke before the U.N. General Assembly today, and it went about as well as one would expect.

Joe Biden mistakes the United Nations for the United States: "A belief in the universal rights of all people. It's stamped into our DNA as a nation, and critically, it's stamped into the DNA of this institution, the United States." pic.twitter.com/9jQ5JdS672 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2021

We particularly enjoyed this bit:

Biden at UN: "I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the United States not at war. We turned the page" — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 21, 2021

Phew! We’re sure that comes as a huge relief to the Americans and Afghan allies left stranded in Afghanistan at the mercy of the Taliban.

"We surrendered and abandoned our people and allies. Page turned" https://t.co/pkXKIKPGRq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 21, 2021

“We turned the page” must sit well with the thousands of US citizens and green card holders — and the tens of thousands of Afghan allies — still stranded in Afghanistan. https://t.co/npTomIc2L1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2021

'Turned the page.'. Small consolation to the people in hiding from the Taliban he abandoned, of the families of those Marines we got handed folded flags. https://t.co/fYE9BxYVBy — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) September 21, 2021

Americans stranded in Afghanistan still after 13 Marines are dead and Afghan civilians droned? And he’s bragging about it? https://t.co/7AaR55KnZq — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 21, 2021

He’s bragging about it.

So Biden sacrificed many American and Afghan colleagues in Afghanistan so he could boast at the UN. https://t.co/uIBXcDB4Bt — @1 BrotherJames (@Docjp) September 21, 2021

I mean if killing civilians with drones isn't considered war, then I guess he's right. https://t.co/QVwUY8fI4k — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) September 21, 2021

Biden needs to tell that to the families of the seven kids he blew up. https://t.co/ggWo8wPKnG — Take me, I’m your cure (@ThatGuyBrian3) September 21, 2021

Not a time for a victory lap. — PM (@therealpeterm) September 21, 2021

imagine spiking the football after last months debacle. https://t.co/mWXopZz6nM — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 21, 2021

Joe Biden turned something, all right. He turned his back.

And turned our back on our allies and our own citizens — Wade Davis (@hubcub1970) September 21, 2021

What a disgrace.