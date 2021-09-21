Joe Biden spoke before the U.N. General Assembly today, and it went about as well as one would expect.

We particularly enjoyed this bit:

Phew! We’re sure that comes as a huge relief to the Americans and Afghan allies left stranded in Afghanistan at the mercy of the Taliban.

He’s bragging about it.

Joe Biden turned something, all right. He turned his back.

What a disgrace.

