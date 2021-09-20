Evidently “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is on a lot of people’s minds today:

So, what’d he do? Inquiring minds wanna know! Must’ve been something pretty major …

Chuck Todd is trending because he's…too friendly to Republicans? pic.twitter.com/mZIyRtRH4l — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 20, 2021

Come again?

LOL there are actually people who think Chuck Todd is a Republican plant. Literally cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/5nB6OC6o9E — Seth (@dcseth) September 20, 2021

Well, a sane person couldn’t make it up. So it seems pretty safe to conclude that “Daily Show” senior digital producer Matt Negrin is not sane.

Seriously, get a load of this business:

DEMOCRATS BANNED: @chucktodd once again invited only Republicans onto @MeetThePress Chuck Todd booked Bill Cassidy to push GOP talking points and refused to have a single Democrat on to balance him Since Jan. 6 Todd has booked the following Republicans on shows with 0 Democrats pic.twitter.com/dKbsmqwgV0 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

This’ll be worth your while, we promise.

Chuck Todd loves pushing GOP BS – a thread. https://t.co/ixRwCDQFus — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) September 20, 2021

Pretty damning thread here. If I were a media reporter I'd be asking @NBCNewsPR why Republican operatives keep ending up on "journalist panels" https://t.co/zTWC0sLdK8 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 20, 2021

Absolutely damning, you guys!

If you think @chucktodd and @MeetthePress have ANY journalistic integrity, YOU MUST READ THIS THREAD! They are Republican sycophants that do NOT present the news fairly. Please RT!! https://t.co/p7GWHkcft1 — SeattleSusieQ (@SeattleSusieQ) September 20, 2021

Please RT! America needs to know the truth about Chuck Todd:

This is how right-wing propaganda works in plain sight: This week @chucktodd admitted that he prefers Republican newsletters. Then on his top-rated Sunday show he invites a senator who pushed the Big Lie, identifies a GOP operative as an “analyst,” and blames Biden for covid pic.twitter.com/G1NBvBJMFY — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Meet the Press presents only GOP viewpoints because it’s hosted by a centrist Republican who despises liberals and wants to use his influential platform to let his Republican friends brainwash your family into thinking the GOP is good. He refuses to give Democrats a fair rebuttal pic.twitter.com/8qkTivvYbF — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Earlier this month @chucktodd planted GOP operative Brendan Buck on the @MeetThePress panel of journalists to falsely present him as a reporter/analyst. The other three panelists were all actual journalists. No Democrat was allowed on to balance Buck, a spokesman for Paul Ryan pic.twitter.com/mq7P3rn6mN — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

This is a pattern of intentional deception that @chucktodd gets away with because @NBCNews is a Republican-run media outlet. Before the election Chuck Todd was planting actual GOP governors on his panel and explicitly telling Democrats they were not allowed to join the show https://t.co/8NZaydC7qq — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

A month before the election @chucktodd gave Trump operative Jason Miller an unchecked platform for 10 minutes — a dream for the RNC’s propaganda office. @MeetThePress had a senior Democrat booked to counter him but Chuck Todd personally uninvited the Democrat at the last minute https://t.co/Wg7EWIVECS — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Chuck Todd invites Republicans who spent months refusing to acknowledge Biden won the election, pushing Trump's Big Lie But Chuck Todd says it's Biden who has a "credibility crisis," a distortion that is literally a GOP talking point the RNC is tweetinghttps://t.co/zPHVqUVzvs — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Uh oh somebody at @NBCNewsPR is watching on their phone and fucked up pic.twitter.com/FDVlE8zYKU — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

👋 @richardhudock now that we know you're reading along, what is your explanation for why @chucktodd is allowed to put Republicans on Meet the Press while refusing to book Democrats? Thanks! — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Is this a “didn’t respond to a request to comment” or “declined to comment” @NBCNewsPR @richardhudock? Just want to make sure I’m being accurate and getting a view from all sides instead of just one, which would be journalistically unethical — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Gonna go with “didn’t dispute the characterization of Meet the Press as a right-wing propaganda outlet that refuses to provide Democrats with an equal opportunity to respond to bad-faith allegations made by the host’s personal friends in the Republican Party” if that’s cool — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

do you guys work sundays or what — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 19, 2021

Chuck Todd has become Fox News and @NBCNewsPR loves it https://t.co/V6wtCTWJvv — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 20, 2021

Whew! That was a hell of a ride, wasn’t it?

Seriously, this may be the most hilarious thing “The Daily Show” has put out in years. Too bad for them it wasn’t done intentionally.

Oh well.