On her MSNBC show last night, Joy Reid explained to guest Michael Eric Dyson that there’s absolutely nothing intellectually consistent about shaming the unvaccinated in 2021 when she was firmly anti-vaxx in 2020, because Donald Trump was president in 2020 and no rational person would ever trust any vaccine developed during his administration.

Joy Reid again defends her belief that it was NECESSARY to be anti-vaxxer when Trump was in office: "I was hesitant. When Donald Trump was out there controlling the CDC & controlling the FDA & manipulating them & making them put out falsehoods, anybody rational was hesitant." pic.twitter.com/dBFT8lTvWw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

Apparently Joy Reid is just crossing her fingers really, really hard that people have forgotten the extent to which she was “hesitant” while Donald Trump was in office. So she’ll no doubt be disappointed to see that Drew Holden has not, in fact, forgotten any of it.

This is gold, folks:

She’s trending so brief🧵thread🧵chronically the times that @JoyAnnReid used her platform to push unfounded vaccine fears because she didn’t like the guy in the Oval Office. Starting with this interview in August 2020 (there are plenty more⤵️) pic.twitter.com/bhQELNKpH2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

But to stay on this one for a second: in August 2020, @JoyAnnReid had a doctor on to say that she wouldn’t advise her patients to take the vaccine *even if* the head of the FDA signed off on it before clinical trials were complete. What happened to trust the science? pic.twitter.com/P31yA9KVXl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

And this was far from the only time this happened. A few weeks later, in early September, she doubled down, endorsing an article titled “Trump’s vaccine can’t be trusted.” You may remember that the vaccine (which Reid now firmly endorses) rolled out under Trump. pic.twitter.com/E5Hfp164lm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

But her tin-hatted criticisms really took off in the middle of September 2020. Here she is on the 17th, asking rhetorically “who on God’s earth would trust a vaccine approved by the @US_FDA ??” That’s more than enough to get you kicked off Twitter these days. pic.twitter.com/3ep6WiMLvW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

@JoyAnnReid doubled down on her conspiracy the next day, September 18th. “Why would any sensible person take a vaccine Trump had anything to do with?” she wonders. This is textbook vaccine disinformation. The same kind she now laments. How can she not see the hypocrisy? pic.twitter.com/Jol0oAzKuy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

Around that same time, Reid was pushing on other narratives, too. She had numerous voices on to spread fear and doubt around a vaccine being out on the original timeline. Yes, Trump missed that deadline, but only by about a month. Calling it “a total fantasy” is absurd. pic.twitter.com/nEmVNlQ7Vy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

Even after her guy won the election, she continued to insist that the vaccines couldn’t be trusted. “I wouldn’t go near anything they Trump or his politicized FDA had anything to do with” she said, while criticizing the government program that helped develop lifesaving vaccines. pic.twitter.com/sv99uhLp9N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

Later that month, she added an explicit racial element, suggesting that “science has been a tool of white supremacy” mere days before a vaccine that many people of color were initially skeptical of was set to roll out nationwide. (H/t @chadfelixg) pic.twitter.com/MeUL7Ld9h3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

The problem in all of these is that what a responsible person should have done, if you’ll pardon the phrase, was trust the science. Trust that our incredibly rigorous process would produce the needed results – which it did, thank God. But Reid couldn’t help herself. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

Now, of course, Reid has entirely changed her tone, because it’s politically advantageous. Now she can’t possibly understand why any knuckle dragging moron wouldn’t take a vaccine that public health experts have endorsed. I would encourage her to look into the mirror. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 16, 2021

