Nancy Pelosi is in the UK, sharing her pearls of wisdom with our friends across the pond:

In the UK, @SpeakerPelosi calls Republicans “cult” members and says the GOP is bad for America pic.twitter.com/Z76TtdfIvm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

That’s pretty rich, but it’s got nothing on this:

Pelosi: Yes, China's committed “genocide” against the Uighurs; “having said that," the bigger, “overrriding" issue is “working together on climate” pic.twitter.com/xfk2jPgXTH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

The Chinese government may be cracking down on Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, starting global pandemics, suppressing human rights, and committing genocide, but it’s much more important that we maintain a dialogue with them for the sake of fighting climate change, which is the greatest threat we have ever faced in the history of the human race and maybe even since life on earth began.

This is supposed to be about climate change! Let's not bicker and argue about who killed who… https://t.co/txFNjPJzuS pic.twitter.com/f9N19iiraW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 16, 2021

That’s basically where Nancy Pelosi is at with this.

Sure Hitler is killing Jews but think of his anti-smoking campaign https://t.co/7s8T4dTPO2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 16, 2021

Is there anything Nancy Pelosi is not willing to excuse in the name of fighting climate change? It really doesn’t seem like it.

This makes me want to vomit. https://t.co/6aCa7S7GaR — varifrank (@varifrank) September 16, 2021

As it should. Because it’s sickening.

Fact check: true.

The Speaker of the House just announced to the world that genocide is not a US foreign policy concern. #Pelosi https://t.co/A8eGl2OyZM — Christian M. Whitfied (@brooklyngfellaz) September 16, 2021

“genocide is okay cuz climate change” democrats 2022 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 16, 2021

Hell of platform you’ve got there, Dems.