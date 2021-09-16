Nancy Pelosi is in the UK, sharing her pearls of wisdom with our friends across the pond:

That’s pretty rich, but it’s got nothing on this:

The Chinese government may be cracking down on Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, starting global pandemics, suppressing human rights, and committing genocide, but it’s much more important that we maintain a dialogue with them for the sake of fighting climate change, which is the greatest threat we have ever faced in the history of the human race and maybe even since life on earth began.

That’s basically where Nancy Pelosi is at with this.

Is there anything Nancy Pelosi is not willing to excuse in the name of fighting climate change? It really doesn’t seem like it.

As it should. Because it’s sickening.

Fact check: true.

Hell of platform you’ve got there, Dems.

