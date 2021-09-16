David Hogg claims that he’s studying history at Hahvahd:

But let’s just say we’re … skeptical:

It says well regulated for a reason — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 16, 2021

He’s referring, of course, to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. One of the most important documents in our nation’s history.

And David doesn’t understand it.

Without telling me, show me someone who doesn't understand regulated. https://t.co/yQPT4KWAgg — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) September 16, 2021

Go ahead and raise your hand, David.

Amazing you people think the amendment created to secure a free state for the future has verbiage requiring strict regulation by the state. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/p8ym7hsNlf — Riz (@gatorrizo) September 16, 2021

It might be amazing if we weren’t dealing with David Hogg.

In the 18th century the phrase “well regulated” would have meant something to the effect of “well prepared.” Not regulated by the government. pic.twitter.com/a3AGoI0hLQ — John King (F3 BigBird) (@JohnKing1991) September 16, 2021

"Well-regulated" in 1770's English meant "well-calibrated, well-functioning." Plenty of references for term meanings at https://t.co/dXzHbuQjbe or consult Oxford English dictionary, 1789 ed. The "people" kept "well-regulated" by frequent use of arms they owned. — not your daddy's shotgun (@KurtSchatzl) September 16, 2021

Welp.

It’s says shall not be infringed for a reason https://t.co/1CLqlTGBF0 — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) September 16, 2021

It says “shall not be infringed” for reason. https://t.co/US1TWcn08x — Miner for truth and delusion (@RaiderInAz) September 16, 2021

It says shall not be infringed for a reason It specifically uses the words “militia” and “people” for a reason https://t.co/Z8axjJi313 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 16, 2021

