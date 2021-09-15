General Mark Milley’s spokesman, Col. Dave Butler, recently issued a statement meant to clear up any confusion about whether or not Milley deliberately attempted to undermine Donald Trump in the final days of Trump’s administration. It didn’t so much clear up confusion as raise more questions.

At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki also raised some questions: namely, how the hell does she still have a job when she’s so very, very bad at this?

Psaki implies that Milley was acting in a patriotic manner when he went around the chain of command and the United States writ large to link arms with China. She says Biden believes in the rule of law and thus anyone in the GOP criticizing Milley should shut up b/c…January 6. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

That’s paraphrasing, but it captures the essence of Psaki’s remarks.

“He is a man of honor,” says Jen Psaki defending Gen. Milley. “The president is confident in his leadership, his patriotism, his fidelity to the Constitution. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 15, 2021

4 lies in one sentence. pic.twitter.com/oHdySYuMKe — Modern Heretic (@ModernHeretic2) September 15, 2021

Watch:

.@PressSec: "This president, this current president, who follows the Constitution, who's not fomenting an insurrection, who follows the rule of law, has complete confidence in Chairman Milley." pic.twitter.com/dl7LAsM495 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2021

Ah, yes. Joe Biden is known for seeking out people who follow the Constitution.

Ohhhh he follows the constitution??🤔🤨🤨 — Dr Madam Pres VP (@mzatticus) September 15, 2021

Lol. But he’s not following the constitution — BaronInTheGulag (@Baronhalt8) September 15, 2021

Interesting since Biden doesn’t follow the Constitution. — Mandy (@ohmandy1970) September 15, 2021

The President literally issued an order he knew was unconstitutional. — Jake (@UCCowboy) September 15, 2021

Only problem is that this current president has done nothing but disregard the law, even by his own admission! — Dave Plansky (@DavePlansky) September 15, 2021

Follows the constitution. Amazing she said that without laughing — A. C. Miller (@see081480) September 15, 2021

Amazing that she didn’t bust out in fits of laughter when she said this, either:

More Jen Psaki support for Milley: "He knows General Milley and he's worked beside him for the last nearly eight months and that's what gives the president confidence in him." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 15, 2021

Sure, Jen.

She thinks we are stupid. — KAP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kap_chan) September 15, 2021

She’s projecting.

She’s also laying the groundwork for some serious potential backfire.