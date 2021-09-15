Legendary musician Penn Jillette is probably one of the most vocal and well known libertarians.

Or at least he was.

His response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom surviving the recall election isn’t exactly what we’ve come to expect from Jillette:

Maybe he’s just being polite?

One needn’t necessarily be a fan of Larry Elder to be able to appreciate that Gavin Newsom has been absolutely terrible for California. Jillette has to know that. He has to.

Right?

Come back, Penn.

