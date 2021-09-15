Legendary musician Penn Jillette is probably one of the most vocal and well known libertarians.

Or at least he was.

His response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom surviving the recall election isn’t exactly what we’ve come to expect from Jillette:

Maybe he’s just being polite?

One needn’t necessarily be a fan of Larry Elder to be able to appreciate that Gavin Newsom has been absolutely terrible for California. Jillette has to know that. He has to.

Right?

I don't understand. Can you please explain? — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) September 15, 2021

Very libertarian of Penn. — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) September 15, 2021

I remember Penn the libertarian. I get that people change, but … — James P. Reza (@AuthenticVegas) September 15, 2021

It looks like Penn "fooled us" into thinking he was a libertarian. https://t.co/JkFLC3SARZ — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 15, 2021

Ew — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) September 15, 2021

“If you have to use a gun, it's not really a very good idea. Democracy without respect for individual rights sucks. It's just ganging up on the weird kid, & I'm always the weird kid.”@pennjillette what happened to you? https://t.co/md9naBCwB9 — Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) September 15, 2021

I'm old enough to remember a Penn Jillette who didn't simp for the System. https://t.co/oNF3T6H7PX — The Voluntaryist Inquisition🌵 (@VoluntaryistI) September 15, 2021

I liked you a lot. I even met you once. This is heartbreaking. People don't typically change to a point where they embrace the opposite of what they have been about all their lives. My only explanation is that you don't grasp the suffering Newsom has caused for regular f. — Captain LatAm (@TweetsJoaquin) September 15, 2021

Nothing is quite as sad as seeing a person you really admired for their love of freedom embracing the system that crushes it. Just remember, it's not too late yet to come back. — Donnie Poole (@TheLogicalWolf) September 15, 2021

Come back, Penn.