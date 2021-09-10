Here’s PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor back in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump was talking about overriding governors who refused to relax regulations on attendees at places of worship:

Pres Trump says he will "override the governors" if they don't follow new CDC guidance and open places of worship this weekend. Context: The 10th Amendment of the Constitution says powers not delegated to federal government are reserved to the states. https://t.co/CmTrFY4HVB — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 22, 2020

Yesterday, Joe Biden said that “if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my powers as president to get them out of the way:

Our plan takes on the elected officials in states that are undermining the life-saving actions we need to take to defeat COVID-19. If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, we will get them out of the way. pic.twitter.com/8XcibeNeV4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2021

That sounds decidedly more sinister than what Donald Trump said. And yet, Yamiche didn’t feel the need to bust out the 10th Amendment for “context” or even suggest that Joe Biden’s remarks were problematic:

Biden goes after GOP govs without saying names saying: Talk about bullying schools…If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I will use my powers as president to get them out of the way. He added federal govt will restore 100% of pay for anyone targeted over mandates. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 9, 2021

No special “Note” for your readers, Yamiche, calling out the president for his mad quest for power?

What a difference a (D) makes.

what? no “CONTEXT” for biden? i am really very shocked. https://t.co/mKmEQ1ljWF — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 10, 2021

That’s sarcasm, by the way, Yamiche.

Hate to sound like a broken record but can you imagine if Trump said this https://t.co/k7dJgmyJGt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2021

I’m talking about the rhetoric of “get rid of” and “run over” From a policy standpoint we don’t have to imagine, when Trump talked about “overriding” governors we had weeks of lessons about federalism and how he didn’t have the authority to do it. But Biden just gets cheered https://t.co/AqevUZ53IE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2021

Cheered by alleged journalists like Yamiche Alcindor.

Classic Yamiche. At least you’re predictable. https://t.co/hTpCBrtH3Z — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) September 10, 2021

How can you see this and not wonder why people have contempt for the press — Dino1975 (@Dino11975) September 10, 2021