By now, you’ve likely heard about the findings of The Intercept’s investigation into U.S.-funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And if you haven’t, well, make sure you rectify that immediately.

"NEWLY RELEASED documents provide details of US-funded research on..coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology..The Intercept has obtained more than 900 pages of documents detailing..work of..EcoHealth Alliance..at the Chinese lab.."https://t.co/n3OkFAq3kM — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

Because this is a genuine big effin’ deal.

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was one of countless people who pointed out why:

Fauci definitely lied. But at least he can take some comfort in knowing that none other than Keith Olbermann has his back:

See you skipped a step. First you’ll have to learn how to read, not just RT somebody else’s cherry picking, buttonhead. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 7, 2021

“Buttonhead”? That’s a new one for us. What’s it mean?

Let’s see. According to Urban Dictionary, “buttonhead” is a … well, what do you know? Seems that it’s a racial slur for a white person. Huh.

Nice racial slur there, Keith. — Tracy Robbins (@tracyrobbins) September 7, 2021

If only the racial slur were Keith’s only problem. But he’s also got the willful obtuseness to contend with.

Point out the error — Jared Moore (@jdawgdahawg117) September 7, 2021

You failed to point out where the error is in the article or research. I wonder why that is… — “Dr.” Murray Fullerton 😇🙏👹 (@MurrayFullerton) September 7, 2021

No big mystery there.

Tweet through the pain Keith. Tweet through the pain. — Sid Seth (@Real_SiddP) September 7, 2021

He’s trying! He’s trying!

Last word to Miller, because he deserves it:

Awww.