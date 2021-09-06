Looks like Joe Biden can exhale now.

After spending a couple of weeks going pretty hard at POTUS over Afghanistan, CNN has apparently come to their senses and returned to focusing like lasers on stories of national and global importance. Like where Melania Trump is:

As Donald Trump continues to make noise about a possible 2024 White House run, former first lady Melania Trump has been seen just once publicly this summerhttps://t.co/JkJvA4LNjg — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2021

Thank goodness CNN is on the “Where’s Melania?” beat. Someone’s got to be on the lookout for body doubles and whatnot.

They just can't let go https://t.co/eszZrqRDWQ pic.twitter.com/mqKNvEfENe — Reaper, designer of the space laser (@ReaperLibs) September 5, 2021

Look how thirsty they are. https://t.co/m1v5nocmkJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 6, 2021

They’re absolutely parched.

To be fair, there have been some rather conspicuous absences out there … CNN’s just choosing to ignore those.

I can say the same for the current VP. https://t.co/bQQTfI7AMM — RAY (@mistah_raymond) September 5, 2021

So about the same amount of times as our Vice President #KamalaHarris ? https://t.co/I8cDMkkm7W — Clayton Carver (@claytoncarver) September 6, 2021

The same can be said for our Vice President. https://t.co/dh0j5VNnZP — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) September 6, 2021

Harris is AWOL. Joe is hiding in his basement in Delaware. Afghanistan is a complete disaster. The southern border is a complete disaster. Inflation is through the roof.

CNN: Let's distract the useful idiots with Melania. https://t.co/ykaFaCwmZY — Hunting Wolf In PA (@SlayerWolf11) September 5, 2021

We feel like a former First Lady keeping a low profile is a lot less newsworthy than our current leaders keeping a low profile, but maybe that’s just us. We’re not journalists, after all. What the hell do we know?

Tabloid tier coverage of the Trump’s to distract from the fact that President Joe Biden is an imbecile with pudding for a brain. https://t.co/1Cgz99PavZ — Hirsty ☧ (@realHirsty) September 5, 2021

Trump is Living rent free in @CNN’s mission statement…. SAD! https://t.co/QglOulnd1T — K0RN P0P:JOE BIDEN ONLY POSTS L'S (@K0RN_P0P) September 6, 2021

CNN says it’s their “job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.” Which is a nice way of saying it’s their job to bury the most difficult stories.

But CNN is Real News™, Mr. President.