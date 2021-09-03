We’re not here to tell other people how to parent their children, but we can’t help but feel like New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin is doing it wrong:

Just brought my child to an urgent care center because she had a fever and I wanted to get her checked out. The doctor, nor the nurses, wore any masks. “Why would we mask if we are vaccinated?” the nurse told me. I was dumbfounded. I turned around and walked out. — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) September 3, 2021

In other words, the doctor and nurses were following the science and understand how vaccines work. And that’s just dumbfounding to Sorkin.

The great thing about being a journalist is that you’re always smarter than actual experts https://t.co/MfBtGiZHci — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2021

What makes this extra crazy is that there are actually people out there who think Sorkin is the smart one in this scenario.

Because the CDC said it's required in areas of substantial spread, even indoors, and even if vaccinated? Is anyone paying any attention to anything?! I lose faith in front-line medical/healthcare staff every day from these stories I'm hearing… — Cary Zimmerman (@CaryAZimmerman) September 3, 2021

Stunning and brave!

We, too, are exhausted by humans’ limited capacity at sound decision making.

It is. And Sorkin’s doubling down on the insanity:

The responses here are crazy. Vaccinated people can transmit COVID. Especially Delta. CDC says medical facilities are REQUIRED to mask. NY requires masking (where the urgent care was — btw so does Broadway or US Open) Kids under 12 aren’t vaccinated. We went to different doctor. https://t.co/6G1emEUeKm — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) September 3, 2021

Again, we can’t even be sure that Sorkin’s account is true.

Assuming Sorkin’s story is true and he’s not just making it up to make himself look brilliant and special, anyone who believes that it’s a better look to risk your child’s health than to believe in a demonstrably effective vaccine is clearly not firing on all cylinders.

The Follow The Science™ Crowd is basically ready to start putting unvaccinated people into camps for not Following The Science™. But these same geniuses are simultaneously insisting that the vaccine isn’t effective. The cognitive dissonance is just staggering.

This really sums up liberal journo COVID alarmists in a nutshell. Literally delaying healthcare for your child because you think you know “the Science” better than actual doctors and nurses. Could be a @TheBabylonBee article. https://t.co/v6oleY3fuX — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 3, 2021

Being anti-science to own science.