Think this Reuters scoop could be significant? Because it seems like it could be significant:

Reuters Exclusive: Before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’ https://t.co/MbTMKFcmoE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 1, 2021

More from Reuters:

In the last call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Afghanistan counterpart before the Taliban seized control of the country, the leaders discussed military aid, political strategy and messaging tactics, but neither Biden nor Ashraf Ghani appeared aware of or prepared for the immediate danger of the entire country falling to insurgents, a transcript reviewed by Reuters shows. … Reuters reviewed a transcript of the presidential phone call and has listened to the audio to authenticate the conversation. The materials were provided on condition of anonymity by a source who was not authorized to distribute it. … Biden lauded the Afghan armed forces, which were trained and funded by the U.S. government. “You clearly have the best military,” he told Ghani. “You have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000 and they’re clearly capable of fighting well.” Days later, the Afghan military started folding across provincial capitals in the country with little fight against the Taliban. In much of the call, Biden focused on what he called the Afghan government’s “perception” problem. “I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.” Biden told Ghani that if Afghanistan’s prominent political figures were to give a press conference together, backing a new military strategy, “that will change perception, and that will change an awful lot I think.” The American leader’s words indicated he didn’t anticipate the massive insurrection and collapse to come 23 days later. “We are going to continue to fight hard, diplomatically, politically, economically, to make sure your government not only survives, but is sustained and grows,” said Biden.

In much of the call, Biden focused on the Afghan government’s “perception” problem. “Whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.” Our leadership only knows how to manage perceptions, not realities. https://t.co/FiZsFdwkUQ — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) September 1, 2021

Turns out, @MacaesBruno was right on US elites opting for elective illusions over inarguable realities. https://t.co/DIZaz3rwqz — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) September 1, 2021

The important thing is making sure things look good even if they’re going to hell. Even if it means a lot of people are going to die.

This seems important:

"Biden offered aid if Ghani could publicly project he had a plan to control the spiraling situation in Afghanistan." — Palmetto Joe (@Palmetto_Joe) September 1, 2021

Did Joe Biden actually care that Afghanistan was at very high risk of being retaken by the Taliban? He can’t plead ignorance on this one, because that’s not a good look, either.

Biden knew. Look at him. — Sir Arthur Palgrove (@MarkEitzel) September 1, 2021

So… Biden* told the Afghani President to lie so he could look good at pulling out of Afghanistan even though he knew doing so would cause the country to collapse? Trump got impeached for FAR LESS on a phone call. 🙄 https://t.co/CzIqxqdFGr — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) September 1, 2021

Could Joe Biden literally shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and suffer no political consequences? We hope we never have to find out.

We are curious, though, about the phone calls we still haven’t heard about. Imagine what else could be out there.

Holy mackerel, Reuters got audio of a Biden-Ghani phone call! Isn't this… unusual? https://t.co/gKEyW6jaLb — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 1, 2021

That's one word for it… Man, the White House has been full of leaks ever since Trump came to power…and doesn't appear to stop now. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 1, 2021

This is the first leak of consequence from Biden. The “home team” is turning… — larmanius (@larmanius) September 1, 2021

In the meantime:

The person who leaked this call needs whistleblower protections. Congressional hearings must be called, possibly even impeachable. pic.twitter.com/7rimVuvz2L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2021