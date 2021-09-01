Because there are people out there who believe in putting their own partisan politics above all else, we’ve got defenses like this of the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal:

I mean they could have left in April, safely, on a commercial flight when the embassy told them to. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Doc Holliday (@DrUncleKevin) September 1, 2021

Apparently the people who insist on arguing this point don’t care that it’s utter BS.

I've seen so many of these takes from Biden apologists and for some reason, they think it's a clever rebuttal. https://t.co/Wt0uCT6R9Q — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 1, 2021

It’s not a clever rebuttal. It’s certainly not an intellectually honest one.

The embassy did not tell them to. It struck the precise opposite note as late as July 4–insisting the institution would remain open and contingencies were in place. It's even on twitter, if googling isn't your thing. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 1, 2021

Joe Biden’s State Department has done an absolutely horrendous job of being honest and upfront with Americans in Afghanistan. Consider these two recent travel advisories from the State Department. Independent conservative blogger Jeryl Bier did and is still scratching his head:

There's also the way the State Dept structures its warnings. Even now, State has the same level travel warning up for Afghanistan as it does for *Switzerland*: pic.twitter.com/5gaJMMuItd — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 1, 2021

Afghanistan and Switzerland are both at “Level 4”? What?

Same level, but one has legit real threats and one just has COVID-19. — John May (@juandemayo) September 1, 2021

What the hell kind of criteria are the State Department using to determine that COVID19 is relatively similar to kidnapping and terrorism in terms of danger?

Freaking this. The way State has abused these travel advisories makes them near useless. Not to mention… the folks who stayed weren’t exactly vacationing FFS. In many cases, they’re gov and NGO employees doing important work. https://t.co/xAmzJEkbml — Modern Rifleman (@ModernRifleman) September 1, 2021

And somehow, people are supposed to decipher this drivel. https://t.co/7CZpugCnUc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 1, 2021

We’d bet good money that the State Department can’t even decipher it.

There ought to be some tweaking to the State Department, too. As in a complete overhaul.