Joe Biden’s doing great, everybody:

Kicking off a White House roundtable on #HurricaneIda, President Joe Biden says he's here "with my senior advisor and boy who knows Louisiana very well" @Richmond46 — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) August 30, 2021

Listen:

Not only does Biden not sound great here, but also called Cedric Richmond "boy," something the left would lose it if he were a Republican: "I'm here with — with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well — man — and — and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond." pic.twitter.com/T11qNAGJhu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

Well, at least he said “man” eventually. Assuming he didn’t mean it like “aw, man,” that is.

I noticed that. I was taken aback. — Vanessa Peveto (@vb1961) August 30, 2021

Well, yeah.

Embarrassing… — Mozzarella Fella (@TheWahooo) August 30, 2021