Kathy Hochul is now the Governor of New York, and as one of her first orders of business, she’s confirming what so many of us have known to be true:

More from the AP:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office and by day’s end her administration had quietly delivered it by acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

New York now reports nearly 55,400 people have died of COVID-19 in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC, up from about 43,400 that Gov. Cuomo had reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office.

“We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC,” Hochul said Wednesday on MSNBC. “There’s a lot of things that weren’t happening and I’m going to make them happen. Transparency will be the hallmark of my administration.”

We sincerely hope so. Fortunately, with the bar set as low as Andrew Cuomo set it, it shouldn’t be that difficult.

(That’s sarcasm, by the way.)

We can certainly appreciate Hochul’s forthrightness, though as we noted above, this is not exactly shocking information.

She was right about a lot of things.

Partisan idiots climbed over each other to be the first in line to lick his boots.

Nope.

The fact that he was awarded an Emmy when he already had thousands of bodies’ worth of blood on his hands is still an abomination and will never not be an abomination.

The fact that he wasn’t ridden out on a rail when he already had thousands of bodies’ worth of blood on his hands is still an abomination and will never not be an abomination.

Evergreen exit question:

Why, indeed?

