Kathy Hochul is now the Governor of New York, and as one of her first orders of business, she’s confirming what so many of us have known to be true:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledges nearly 12,000 more COVID-19 fatalities in NY than publicized by Cuomo administration. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 25, 2021

BREAKING: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledges nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/xQoBTpfQqH — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2021

More from the AP:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office and by day’s end her administration had quietly delivered it by acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. New York now reports nearly 55,400 people have died of COVID-19 in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC, up from about 43,400 that Gov. Cuomo had reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office. “We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC,” Hochul said Wednesday on MSNBC. “There’s a lot of things that weren’t happening and I’m going to make them happen. Transparency will be the hallmark of my administration.”

We sincerely hope so. Fortunately, with the bar set as low as Andrew Cuomo set it, it shouldn’t be that difficult.

Feel like this Cuomo guy might have been bad news — Guy Freire (@guy_freire) August 25, 2021

So, New York is the first state to have been proven to have lied about its COVID numbers. https://t.co/ofU3ZNUomU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2021

(That’s sarcasm, by the way.)

Here's my shocked face pic.twitter.com/GPJxBldMHn — 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐳𝐢𝐞𝐫 (@Gaberino4) August 25, 2021

We can certainly appreciate Hochul’s forthrightness, though as we noted above, this is not exactly shocking information.

So @JaniceDean was right about that as well! https://t.co/4mNeDgHLQG — Mark Warner (@mwarner95) August 25, 2021

She was right about a lot of things.

Everyone, literally everyone knew about this, but only partisan idiots pretended it wasn't so. https://t.co/mJWGET3wD9 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 25, 2021

Partisan idiots climbed over each other to be the first in line to lick his boots.

he didn't even lose an Emmy for this https://t.co/LTSHh9MgRb — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 25, 2021

Nope.

The fact that he was awarded an Emmy when he already had thousands of bodies’ worth of blood on his hands is still an abomination and will never not be an abomination.

The fact that he wasn’t ridden out on a rail when he already had thousands of bodies’ worth of blood on his hands is still an abomination and will never not be an abomination.

He should’ve resigned for this too. https://t.co/SE0G3wzrUg — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2021

Evergreen exit question:

Why did DeSantis do this? — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 25, 2021

Why, indeed?

wow can't believe Ron DeSantis did this. https://t.co/l7syF4MEtW — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 25, 2021

Damn you, Ron DeSantis. — Damian Penny (@penny_damian) August 25, 2021