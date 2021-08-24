Fiercely determined to go out on the lowest possible note, now-former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo commuted the prison sentence of former Weather Underground member David Gilbert shortly before he left office.

Gilbert’s son, San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, couldn’t be more thrilled. He’s just busting, guys:

Trending

Isn’t that special?

 

But David Gilbert never intended any harm! Doesn’t that count for something?

Chesa Boudin got his moral compass from domestic terrorists. And now he’s following that compass on behalf of San Francisco.

8:47 AM · Aug 24, 2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoChesa BoudincommutationDavid Gilbertdomestic terrorismlife sentenceTerrorismterroristWeather Underground