We cannot for the life of us understand why the hell anyone is still giving Dr. Anthony Fauci a platform. The guy’s been wrong about so much. There’s COVID19, of course.

There’s also the Constitution:

Why must there always be a “but,” doctor?

Trending

He should’ve stopped right after “freedom.”

This friggin’ guy.

Or at least an aspiring one.

We’ve definitely had enough of Anthony Fauci.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anderson CooperAnthony FauciCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Anthony Faucifreedompublic healthvaccinationsvaccine mandates