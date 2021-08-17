Andrew Cuomo should’ve waited until this week to resign. Because man. Things are so bad for the Biden administration right now, that Cuomo’s been all but forgotten by the national media.

As we told you yesterday, CNN’s actually been going at Joe Biden pretty hard over the Afghanistan debacle. And that’s continued into today, with this report on the war brewing within the Biden administration:

NEW: DoD officials say they urged State for weeks to act faster. State officials say they were operating based on intel that suggested they had more time. Intel officials insist they long predicted possibility of rapid Taliban takeover. Blame game begins: https://t.co/XRkeBwXvEf — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 17, 2021

Also new: An intel assessment produced within the last month assessed that the Taliban were pursuing a total military victory in Afghanistan, despite ostensibly negotiating for peace in Doha and as the administration continued to express confidence in those talks. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 17, 2021

Read the whole thing. It’s bad.

How bad is it for Biden? Even CNN can't ignore the clusterf*ck… https://t.co/9JrEcxwa69 — Jeeper (@kyjeeper65) August 17, 2021

We dare anyone to explain to us why Joe Biden should ever get the benefit of any doubt, ever.

At least our blame game is still tight. https://t.co/8v0XrEpFF1 — Mike Out Yonder 🌴 🏴‍☠️ (@AmericanusMax) August 17, 2021

Heh.

Updated Afghanistan blame assignment matrix pic.twitter.com/mlVaOhzWLx — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 17, 2021

Going great.

Lol Blame game culture comes from the top Biden administration = endless screwups and endless blame https://t.co/kiDoaSLxpU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 17, 2021

The Biden administration is going to come apart at the seams over this. Not a lot of enthusiasm for taking the fall to protect this bitter old crank. https://t.co/67UHmWy6g5 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2021

Is it too much to hope that Joe Biden will actually face consequences for this unmitigated disaster?

The blame game should begin and end with, "It's all Joe Biden's fault." https://t.co/sbdSaCvuiF — Magister Joe (@joeeule) August 17, 2021

Or will he ultimately get a pass?