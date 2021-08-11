While we were busy celebrating New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation — despite the fact that it should’ve happened much, much sooner — there was something important that we failed to consider.

Fortunately for us, Alec Baldwin was there to pick up our slack:

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

Gee, we never thought of it that way. Probably because it’s so monumentally asinine.

What?

I'll take "Things They Never Said About Trump" for $800 https://t.co/1Ky4WfHaKV — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) August 10, 2021

Andrew Cuomo’s serial sexual impropriety isn’t a shortcoming; it’s a pathology. And his handling of the COVID19 crisis in New York was a literal fatal flaw. People died as a direct result of his actions.

15,000 dead in care homes and chucking people on ventilators while denying them basic treatments (and then covering it up – as evidenced) is more like mass murder. — 🎗️Antiwar🍀AlexHills TeamAssange🎻 (@GreenweaverArch) August 10, 2021

Alec Baldwin wants us to see Cuomo as a tragic figure? No thanks.

✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 tweeting is for closers pic.twitter.com/QAYpEaweMS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 10, 2021

There’s still time, Alec.

Sexual assault is not a shortcoming, it's a crime. You speak of "given the current cancel culture" as if the crime would be excusable in any other era … BS! Cancelling sexual assaulters is a good thing. The only tragedy is that it took so long. — Bob Sheepleherder (@BSheepleherder) August 10, 2021

I-

What? Someone’s politics, ambition, social maladjustment, it doesn’t matter. There is never an excuse or a justification for sexual harassment or sexual assault. It’s not a shortcoming. It’s a pattern of predatory & hostile behaviour. It’s always wrong. No matter who. — Christie (@KjerstiEkeland) August 10, 2021

This shouldn’t be difficult.

In fairness to Alec Baldwin, though, we suppose that given his own long history of being a garbage person, it makes sense that he’d want us to have a little sympathy for other garbage people.

Sorry, Alec. You can go to hell with Andrew Cuomo.