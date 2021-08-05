We can’t exactly say we’re surprised to learn that Joe Biden reportedly sought out Laurence Tribe’s blessing to unconstitutionally extend the eviction moratorium. After all, Biden is a blithering idiot … it stands to reason that he’d seek out the advice of other blithering idiots.

He literally did.

Drew Holden took a look back at some of Tribe’s greatest hits:

Always!

And Laurence wants to be Joe Biden’s latex eviction moratorium extension salesman!

He really is. Though we never said he was a good one.

