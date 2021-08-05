We can’t exactly say we’re surprised to learn that Joe Biden reportedly sought out Laurence Tribe’s blessing to unconstitutionally extend the eviction moratorium. After all, Biden is a blithering idiot … it stands to reason that he’d seek out the advice of other blithering idiots.

Tribe is a lunatic. Anyone that seeks his guidance is an ignorant fool. — MARTIN LUTHER'S SCRIBE (@LutherScribe) August 5, 2021

Biden sought the guidance of a conspiracy nut. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) August 5, 2021

He literally did.

Drew Holden took a look back at some of Tribe’s greatest hits:

Amazing. Biden went to noted conspiracy theorist Laurence Tribe to extend the eviction moratorium. He’s claimed Trump bribed Kennedy to retire, that the Steele dossier was bulletproof, the vaccine was a fraud and Trump stole the 2016 election. But I’m sure he’s right this time. https://t.co/LXyZfhiLRN pic.twitter.com/grnc17hD4q — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021

Still cackling about this. pic.twitter.com/jiKEbFQ09D — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021

Always on solid intellectual footing pic.twitter.com/OrlZCIsgNW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021

Always!

I mean cmonnnnnn pic.twitter.com/VfXA0T3Tcm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021

And Laurence wants to be Joe Biden’s latex eviction moratorium extension salesman!

The step back in time has me in stitches 🙂 — FlexaPay is the future (@BuckWildPK) August 5, 2021

Oh my God. Reading those tweets makes him look like the prototype for the left wing of QAnon.

Is he really a Harvard Law professor? — Seth Lowe (@SethBLowe) August 5, 2021

He really is. Though we never said he was a good one.