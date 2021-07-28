Remember Mark Judson? He’s the failed Democratic congressional hopeful who marked Memorial Day by fantasizing about every single Republican voter magically disappearing.

Well, it will no doubt please you to know that he’s just as charming and sane today as he was then:

Wow. Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis aren’t just modern-day Hitlers, but they’re actually worse than Hitler? Worse than Hitler and Hirohito put together?

Hot take, Mark!

You’d think that, as an Army vet, Judson would know better than to tweet something so stupid, or would at least know well enough to delete it immediately.

But nope!

He’s got stiff competition, but good luck to him!

