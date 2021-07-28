Remember Mark Judson? He’s the failed Democratic congressional hopeful who marked Memorial Day by fantasizing about every single Republican voter magically disappearing.

Fact: If every single Republican voter magically disappeared tonight – in 10 years the US would have the: best education in the world, most affordable quality Healthcare in the world, most prosperous Middle Class, etc. Every Dem vote makes one of theirs disappear!#MemorialDay — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) May 31, 2021

Well, it will no doubt please you to know that he’s just as charming and sane today as he was then:

Trump and DeSantis are responsible for more US Deaths than Hitler and Hirohito. — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) July 28, 2021

Wow. Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis aren’t just modern-day Hitlers, but they’re actually worse than Hitler? Worse than Hitler and Hirohito put together?

Hot take, Mark!

You’d think that, as an Army vet, Judson would know better than to tweet something so stupid, or would at least know well enough to delete it immediately.

But nope!

I literally can't put into words how stupid this comment is. — DeepTexasSmoke (@DeepTexasSmoke) July 28, 2021

The vaccine jab goes in your arm not your brain Mark Judson. — The Ferg (@thebakpak1) July 28, 2021

It’s super bold of you to publicly post your idiocy, but I applaud you for it. Good job! *seal clap* — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) July 28, 2021

I truly wish you the best on your journey to become the left's MTG — Reonan (@CodyCGraves) July 28, 2021

He’s got stiff competition, but good luck to him!