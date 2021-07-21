We’re not looking to put words into people’s mouths, but we have to assume that when men and women marched for civil rights in this country, this isn’t the sort of thing they had in mind:

Former At-Large DC Council candidate Addison Sarter is expected to propose a new ballot initiative: the Black Autonomy Act. It would create autonomous African American areas within D.C. with their own mayor and legislatures — including Anacostia, Langdon/Brentwood, Shepherd Park. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

He wrote about the idea a few months ago here: https://t.co/6YKBcheEdC A critical outtake is below: pic.twitter.com/eKmtYTTKkz — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

To be against segregation is to be against basic human rights? That’s a new one.

Now, beyond the usual challenges of collecting tens of thousands of signatures for any ballot initiative, this one could potentially violate portions of the Home Rule Act — which means it couldn't get on the ballot to begin with. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

It certainly doesn’t belong on a ballot. Nothing this stupid should ever be on a ballot.

Good Lord.

Segregation to end racism? https://t.co/lpBQ87aKrJ — ZT Archimedes (@ArchimedesZt) July 21, 2021

they're creating reservations and tribal governments for black people smdh https://t.co/3kMge7g7NE — Cirsova – The Paths of Cormanor 1900% Funded! (@cirsova) July 21, 2021

Complete nuts. The "equity" crowd wants official segregation back https://t.co/L8Iiiqp9OC — (((Matt Boxer, member of Team Pfizer🇺🇸🥁))) (@MattBoxer94) July 21, 2021

Segregation is woke https://t.co/oAUKULuwsh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2021

This dude is so woke that he’s become a segregationist. https://t.co/twhOpyPnsw — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) July 21, 2021

Didn't America go through a long struggle to END segregation? https://t.co/6MGBNTQZlV — billhatter (@billhatter) July 21, 2021

Last time we checked.

personally, i'm just gonna say it, and I know it's really brave of me, i'm against segregating neighborhoods by race https://t.co/vfOjEMH740 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 21, 2021

What the hell. Very telling. https://t.co/FClwWN0NBK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2021

Did he tag team with David Duke to come up with this proposal? https://t.co/2pDdHf21LG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 21, 2021

Quite literally the KKK's wet dream. https://t.co/dz4Y6i2XNT — Phil Posting His W's Online (@philllosoraptor) July 21, 2021

Guess progs likening the U.S. to apartheid-era South Africa might’ve had a point after all.