As we told you, earlier today, White House comms director Kate Bedingfield said that the Biden administration is “reviewing” the possibility of amending Section 230, because social media companies “should be held accountable” for spreading misinformation.

"Well, we're reviewing that. And certainly they should be held accountable," White House comms dir @KBeds on MSNBC when asked whether Biden's open to amending Section 230 to make Facebook, Twitter, other social media open to lawsuits for causing harm from spread of false info. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 20, 2021

But that wasn’t all Bedingfield said:

WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield says social media companies “should be held accountable” for misinformation shared on their platforms. She also notes: “There are conservative news outlets who are creating irresponsible content …” pic.twitter.com/J0XrNMTLwY — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021

And we suppose it’s up to the Biden administration and Democratic politicians to determine what constitutes “irresponsible content,” right, Kate?

White House admits it is targeting specific political ideologies for censorship on Facebook: https://t.co/QuU26YBBiz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 20, 2021

Just laying it all out there. https://t.co/NIxnWPK4Sv — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2021

Now imagine Kayleigh McEnany saying this about liberal news outlets. https://t.co/8e1QWQJiDW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2021

Oh Lord … all hell would break loose. And rightfully so. Because suppression of speech is not how it’s supposed to work in this country.

And make no mistake: Bedingfield is suggesting that conservative outlets who post information that Democrats don’t like should have their speech suppressed.

Erm not good https://t.co/YOk4XJ9Rv0 — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 20, 2021

but they're not making lists. nope. no sirrrreee. https://t.co/uLoWq5NaJU — 🍑 Peaches & Scream 🤡 (@NewYearsDani) July 20, 2021

Vee see zat you have been trafeekeeng in irresponsible conzent, citizen.

This is beeg problem for zu! https://t.co/78zGQoapIA — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 20, 2021

"Irresponsible content" — this is just pure Orwell. They want to silence you if you disagree with them at all. It's that simple. https://t.co/npAH0925D7 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 20, 2021

Govt demanding social media companies shut down speech they don't like by calling it misinformation. The fascists are coming from inside the @Whitehouse. https://t.co/nMsdagnvcb — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 20, 2021

“Misinformation” is often in the eye of the beholder, but last time we checked, misinformation is still protected speech.

Hiring tech company vets then convincing those companies to crack down on opposition speech seems like it's blurring a couple lines in maybe not a great way https://t.co/hucD6s3IZ0 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 20, 2021

Irresponsible doesn’t mean misinformation. The Biden administration has embraced full court press against the first amendment and its stunning to see in real time. https://t.co/CERTbNHpLi — Matthew (@iMattBell) July 20, 2021