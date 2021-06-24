Earlier today, Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account posted a message about the COVID19 Delta variant and accompanied it with a video message from the illustrious Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And then it was gone:

ICYMI – Tweet with a video message from Dr. Fauci has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/7oJiN0ywfs — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 24, 2021

Why’d it get deleted? After all, the same @POTUS account subsequently tweeted out the exact same message, with the exact same video:

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

See? It’s exactly the same!

Or maybe it isn’t:

UPDATE – This part of Dr. Fauci's video message was removed in the newly uploaded post. pic.twitter.com/fRDauIwL7a — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 24, 2021

Screenshots of Fauci’s deleted video segment in POTUS’ re-posted tweet pic.twitter.com/WgB5agroyA — Emma Woodhouse 😁 (@EWoodhouse7) June 24, 2021

Hmmm. The part where Fauci was saying that it’s not safe for vaccinated people to congregate where there are unvaccinated people got flushed down the memory hole.

Why would they take that bit out?

"Vaccinated people are VERY VERY well protected, but even if you are vaccinated, don't meet other people, keep wearing the mask, and generally do as if you weren't vaccinated" FTFY #fauci — Jacques (@JacquesStrhe) June 24, 2021

What exactly are they doing over there?