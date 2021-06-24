Earlier today, Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account posted a message about the COVID19 Delta variant and accompanied it with a video message from the illustrious Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And then it was gone:

Why’d it get deleted? After all, the same @POTUS account subsequently tweeted out the exact same message, with the exact same video:

See? It’s exactly the same!

Or maybe it isn’t:

Hmmm. The part where Fauci was saying that it’s not safe for vaccinated people to congregate where there are unvaccinated people got flushed down the memory hole.

Why would they take that bit out?

What exactly are they doing over there?

 

