Maryland’s gubernatorial race just got a lot more exciting! Because none other than Barack Obama’s Secretary of Labor Tom Perez has thrown his hat into the ring:

 

Trending

His mentor Ted Kennedy. Classic.

But we digress.

In closing:

What else did you do, Tom Perez? We feel like you left something out …

Ahhhhhh. That’s what it was.

It’s pretty significant. Which is probably why Perez doesn’t want to talk about it.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DNCDNC chairgovernorMarylandTom Perez