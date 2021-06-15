Yesterday marked four years since the congressional baseball practice shooting, when leftist James Hodgkinson shot GOP Rep. Steve Scalise and several others after inquiring as to whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field.

But, according to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, “the FBI still doesn’t exactly know what the shooter was up to”:

Disgraced former FBI agent Andy McCabe on the congressional baseball shooting: “The FBI still doesn’t exactly know what that shooter was up to. They never really uncovered the sort of detailed evidence that laid out a specific plot or an objective." pic.twitter.com/tLH9rQVqtF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2021

“But it is undeniable that he was targeting Republicans,” continues McCabe.

So what, exactly, is unclear about the shooter’s plot or objective?

Tbh I’m not sure what he’s saying here as he admits the shooter specifically targeted Republicans but then claims the FBI doesn’t know his motive. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/y5gB2jhE5c — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2021

We’re not sure McCabe knows what he’s saying, either. Which raises a question: what is he bringing to this conversation, other than further proof that he’s not someone who has any business being tapped as an expert by CNN or by anyone else?

They’re really, really trying to.

We may never know pic.twitter.com/ee5vNRaJb0 — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) June 15, 2021

It doesn’t take Colombo to figure out the plot or objective in that case. My, how that institution has fallen. — Ron Flanders (@redauerbach) June 15, 2021

I'm not in the FBI, and my investigative experience is very limited. However, and this is just my two cents, but it seemed like he was trying to murder Republican politicians by shooting them with a gun. https://t.co/W00CrUcJkU — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 15, 2021

He targeted them. By name. Right? Even asked someone to double check it was the GOP softball practice? No? I’ll admit by expertise lies in other areas but are these facts too obvious to be considered real evidence? — Will “Doogs” 🏈 (@12thManInND) June 15, 2021

McCabe is a disgrace. Hodgkinson literally had a list of Republican congressional members’s names and verbally confirmed their presences before opening fire according to witnesses and FBI report. https://t.co/uzBTTvODuR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 15, 2021

Remember that guy who posted Rachel Maddow clips all over his Facebook page saying GOP was full of traitors and endangering US with treason, then went to a softball field and shot Republicans after confirming who they were? Not really sure what he was up to, says Andrew McCabe: https://t.co/7nuRh0BJQZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2021

Hodgkinson's social media history or hit-list weren't clues? The ease at which they can look you in the eye and lie, knowing full well that we know that they're lying, is astounding. https://t.co/VDJMOjCLeb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 15, 2021

Why is this so difficult for the FBI?

At the very least, Andrew McCabe asserting that “the broad, broad majority” of perpetrators of racially or ethnically motivated violence are white supremacists should be a massive red flag signaling that he has no idea what he’s talking about.

They see "white supremacy" and "Right-wing extremist" everywhere but refuse to acknowledge the Left-wing domestic terrorists when they practically advertise their intentions. https://t.co/VDJMOjCLeb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 15, 2021

McCabe’s insistence that the FBI doesn’t really know anything, aside from being infuriating, also raises some important questions:

When someone like McCabe pulls this when there is a clear pattern and documentation of baseball field shooting motive, but it's not politically comfortable for him, it makes me wonder about things like the Vegas shooting, which we are told the FBI can't find a motive. https://t.co/kgOTXDMt9V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Needless to say, this doesn’t really do anything to restore our confidence in the FBI.

So then the fbi is useless? — Brandon (@MrBrandonDavid) June 15, 2021

It’s difficult to reach any other conclusion:

A congressman who was on the baseball field during the 2017 shooting that nearly killed GOP Whip Steve Scalise says the FBI privately informed lawmakers it ruled the attack a “suicide by cop,” a designation he said downplayed the shooter’s apparently political motivation. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) revealed the previously undisclosed determination during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, upbraiding FBI Director Christopher Wray and prompting several colleagues of both parties to pile on. He said FBI agents privately briefed the baseball team on Nov. 16, 2017 to deliver the controversial determination. “Much to our shock that day, the FBI concluded that this was a case of the attacker seeking suicide by cop,” Wenstrup said. “Director, you want suicide by cop, you just pull a gun on a cop. It doesn’t take 136 rounds. It takes one bullet. Both the DHS and the (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) published products labeling this attack as a domestic violent extremism event, specifically targeting Republican members of Congress. The FBI did not.”

Good Lord.