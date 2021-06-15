Yesterday marked four years since the congressional baseball practice shooting, when leftist James Hodgkinson shot GOP Rep. Steve Scalise and several others after inquiring as to whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field.

But, according to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, “the FBI still doesn’t exactly know what the shooter was up to”:

“But it is undeniable that he was targeting Republicans,” continues McCabe.

So what, exactly, is unclear about the shooter’s plot or objective?

We’re not sure McCabe knows what he’s saying, either. Which raises a question: what is he bringing to this conversation, other than further proof that he’s not someone who has any business being tapped as an expert by CNN or by anyone else?

They’re really, really trying to.

Trending

Why is this so difficult for the FBI?

At the very least, Andrew McCabe asserting that “the broad, broad majority” of perpetrators of racially or ethnically motivated violence are white supremacists should be a massive red flag signaling that he has no idea what he’s talking about.

McCabe’s insistence that the FBI doesn’t really know anything, aside from being infuriating, also raises some important questions:

Needless to say, this doesn’t really do anything to restore our confidence in the FBI.

It’s difficult to reach any other conclusion:

A congressman who was on the baseball field during the 2017 shooting that nearly killed GOP Whip Steve Scalise says the FBI privately informed lawmakers it ruled the attack a “suicide by cop,” a designation he said downplayed the shooter’s apparently political motivation.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) revealed the previously undisclosed determination during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, upbraiding FBI Director Christopher Wray and prompting several colleagues of both parties to pile on. He said FBI agents privately briefed the baseball team on Nov. 16, 2017 to deliver the controversial determination.

“Much to our shock that day, the FBI concluded that this was a case of the attacker seeking suicide by cop,” Wenstrup said. “Director, you want suicide by cop, you just pull a gun on a cop. It doesn’t take 136 rounds. It takes one bullet. Both the DHS and the (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) published products labeling this attack as a domestic violent extremism event, specifically targeting Republican members of Congress. The FBI did not.”

Good Lord.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeAndy McCabeCNNcongressional baseball shootingdomestic extremismdomestic terrorismFBIJames HodgkinsonKate Bolduanracially motivated violenceSteve Scalisewhite supremacistswhite supremacy