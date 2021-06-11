Last night, PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor revealed to Nicolle Wallace that “experts” have told her that “it might take several election cycles” to heal the “deep scars” left by Donald Trump on our European allies.

But why is it so crucial that Joe Biden heal those scars? Because, as Nicolle Wallace pointed out right before that, we as Americans really care what the world thinks about us:

Is that so?

Nicolle Wallace certainly seems to think we care what she thinks.

 

