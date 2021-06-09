MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is sick and tired of hearing restaurant owners complain about having difficulty finding employees who’d rather work than collect unemployment benefits.

To every restaurant owner who “can’t find workers bc people are getting paid too much to stay at home”…please join me on @RuhleOnMSNBC to discuss how you spent both rounds of FORGIVEABLE PPP loans & the $28+bn being distributed from American Rescue Plan.#paymore — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 9, 2021

Stephanie only likes CEOs who fly her around on the company plane. https://t.co/yWS5MlO1LH — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 9, 2021

You can't be this clueless, can you? https://t.co/nLAUZxijVI — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) June 9, 2021

For starters their governments forced them to either shut down or operate at a capacity that if they were lucky was enough to barely pay the bills. They didn't get to draw a full paycheck from home this entire time like you. https://t.co/0OyDLYKtp1 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 9, 2021

I tweeted this a year ago about a local restaurant owner I know. Don't be surprised when people accuse you of living in a bubble when you demonstrate that very fact on a daily basis. https://t.co/CVLHHu5AFQ — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 9, 2021

"You got two whole rounds of PPP loans, didn't you?" is the new "You got insurance, don't ya?". — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 9, 2021

The people who parroted "stay home, stay safe" for a solid year never stopped for one second to think about any of the consequences of such a strategy, mainly because they were insulated from most of them. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 9, 2021

The *maximum* amount a sole proprietor could get in PPP loans was $20,833. One person drawing unemployment at the average rate during the pandemic made ~ $50,000. You should be talking to people refusing to return to work, not business owners taking losses just to stay open. https://t.co/aVRgEAzwbX — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 9, 2021

MSNBC going after small businesses that can't afford to pay people more than the government is. https://t.co/K8cZEfQHpZ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 9, 2021

"Small business trash! Why don't you listen to your betters in the MSM??" https://t.co/FBpVIYYxZA — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 9, 2021

the former Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank lady’s attempt to rebrand as a minimum wage crusader is going exactly as you’d expect, including dunking on struggling small businesses with a “cadillac queens” line. https://t.co/xq76gebeX4 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 9, 2021

They absolutely hate small business owners, they'd rather you all die out and just have apple bees on every corner She doesn't even know what the PPP was for lmfaooooo, these propagandists will throw normal average ppl under the bus so they can suck the Biden admin's dick https://t.co/wMU4kCIXac — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 9, 2021

I am happy to talk. Let me know. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 9, 2021

All these comments reflect the ignorance restaurant owners face that we are rolling in the dough, our profit margins top at 3% if we are lucky, without paying ourselves first. I lost some valuable employees because no, I couldn’t compete with over $800 a week at my small taqueria — Kim Cerretani (@owegochica) June 9, 2021

I am in upstate NY, all these memes about $7.00 an hour are just not true. Our minimum wage is $12.50, I pay $12.50-$15.00 an hour. We are getting beat up! We went from hero to zero during this pandemic my head is spinning. We were cut off at our knees and are trying to get up. — Kim Cerretani (@owegochica) June 9, 2021

