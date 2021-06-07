Yamiche Alcindor is a journalist in the same way that Jim Acosta is a journalist.

In other words, she’s celebrated by her peers for sucking at her job.

And there’s no way any serious person can watch this and not think she sucks at her job:

PBS' Yamiche Alcindor to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan: "Can you talk a bit about how Pres. Biden plans to convince our European allies that former Pres. Trump was an anomaly… Is there concern that those scars are gonna be deeper than his ability to address them?" pic.twitter.com/NOqD9d5N3V — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2021

To quote President Biden, “Come on, man!”

It's a good question. — El Jefe (@el_Jefe_ATX) June 7, 2021

It’s only a good question if you’re living in the Upside-Down. Here in reality, it’s shameless partisan hackery.

An actual journalistic question might touch on the fact that Biden has given Russia a greenlight to complete Nord Stream 2 or that Danish media recently reported the Obama-Biden administration spied on EU allies more than we already knew https://t.co/0sNPt08ZJ7 — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) June 7, 2021

“Traumatize those leaders.” An insane thing to say even if the rest of the world had adopted the same kind of therapeutic professional middle class language this reporter encounters on Twitter https://t.co/sgruMAiuur — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 7, 2021

Just replace all the WH press corps with the State Dept press corps, you'd get much better questions https://t.co/9uvXX1loUo — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 7, 2021

They're going to have to hand out pom-poms soon. https://t.co/jCjnmONmi6 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 7, 2021

They might as well.

Beyond ridiculous. What a hack. — Tammy (@Tammy__LV) June 7, 2021

Oh my…hard to take seriously – like she gets paid to be ridiculous! — Josh Pagr (@JGPAGE95) June 7, 2021

She literally does get paid to be ridiculous.

And just remember, folks. Our tax dollars pay for the salary of this "journalist". — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 7, 2021

So this is what my tax dollars are paying for… — TA, but not Magnum TA (@FormerlyRndmNos) June 7, 2021