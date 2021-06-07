Yamiche Alcindor is a journalist in the same way that Jim Acosta is a journalist.

In other words, she’s celebrated by her peers for sucking at her job.

And there’s no way any serious person can watch this and not think she sucks at her job:

To quote President Biden, “Come on, man!”

It’s only a good question if you’re living in the Upside-Down. Here in reality, it’s shameless partisan hackery.

They might as well.

She literally does get paid to be ridiculous.

