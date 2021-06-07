It’s June 2021, and people are still fighting over the results of the 2020 election.

But Bill Kristol is above the fray; he’s already looking ahead to 2024 and doing what he can to ensure that the GOP doesn’t hijack that election:

“A major brain” that’s as smooth as a baby’s bottom these days.

Is it somehow less crazy when a Principled Conservative™ pushes this stuff? Did we miss that memo?

Anyway, if Bill Kristol is intent on dispensing political advice, the least he could do is stop pretending that he’s doing so with conservative interests in mind.

