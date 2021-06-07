It’s June 2021, and people are still fighting over the results of the 2020 election.

But Bill Kristol is above the fray; he’s already looking ahead to 2024 and doing what he can to ensure that the GOP doesn’t hijack that election:

Key to creating as many bulwarks as possible vs. threat of GOP hijacking of 2024 election: Dems need hold governorships of PA, MI, WI, & NV; would be good to win AZ &/or GA. And win a couple of legislative chambers in those states? This seems among the more achievable efforts. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 7, 2021

This is Bill Kristol. Before Trump, he was a major brain for Republican strategy. He knows. — Captain Hindsight (@Dekinblus) June 7, 2021

“A major brain” that’s as smooth as a baby’s bottom these days.

Why any of you hold respect for this clown is beyond me https://t.co/LLhjoy6taB — Elijah Cohen (@PA_Capitol_Boy) June 7, 2021

Is it somehow less crazy when a Principled Conservative™ pushes this stuff? Did we miss that memo?

Anyway, if Bill Kristol is intent on dispensing political advice, the least he could do is stop pretending that he’s doing so with conservative interests in mind.

True conservative Bill Kristol, once again strategizing for the dems. https://t.co/V5YWuKH2r0 — Caleb (@GulagInmate1399) June 7, 2021

If you were a fake conservative how would you tweet any different? https://t.co/ufzx066XhB — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 7, 2021

He's not even hiding that he's a dem https://t.co/ZMvxLNwIs4 — Tony (@tbenitez12) June 7, 2021

"See, I told you. I'm a liberal Democrat." https://t.co/fgbGSsLY7g — RBe (@RBPundit) June 7, 2021