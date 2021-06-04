The #FauciEmails dump has been full of bombshell after bombshell. It’s been such a huge story with such implications, even CNN is covering it.

In their own special way, of course.

Here’s how Brian Stelter’s equally gifted protégé Oliver Darcy has been tackling this story:

You can seriously set your watch by this stuff.

Fox pounced? — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) June 4, 2021

News Channel Pounces on Fauci Hypocrisy — Michael Brennan (@MikeBrennan330) June 4, 2021

Darcy could’ve saved himself a lot of space and just written that. He may as well have.

never can focus on the issue, it's always 'look how the other guy is covering it' — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) June 4, 2021

I didn’t expect much from CNN but… pic.twitter.com/bZR6ACmYn7 — Scrappy 🦅 🇺🇸 (@Raraavis1776) June 4, 2021

@oliverdarcy how hard did you have to twist yourself to dodge the truth? — reality czar (@BobQuarantine) June 4, 2021

Pretty damn hard, as it turns out. Because the truth about CNN is pretty damn inconvenient:

I remember vividly Anderson Cooper, et al doing segments comparing it to the flu. Can't find it now but also saw a montage of CNN hosts all doing the same with various medical "experts" — Susan B (@SusanBaldassar2) June 4, 2021

Ask and you shall receive:

Anderson Cooper also said it was less dangerous than the flu. https://t.co/yzLe5QKI1D — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 4, 2021

I count three other CNN anchors saying the same in this compilation. The line was standard for a while.https://t.co/4AknogNCgV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 4, 2021

You’ve got brass ones, Oliver Darcy. We’ll give you that.