This morning, in a fundraising pitch for National Review’s webathon, Jim Geraghty accurately pointed out that, unlike many other media outlets and such, National Review is not under the ChiComs’ thumb:

At National Review, I never had to worry that anything I wrote might irk the Chinese government and jeopardize our parent company’s access to the Chinese market.https://t.co/POsRHL3Ft9 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 2, 2021

National Review is not a big business. That’s good news morally and journalistically. That’s bad news financially. We’re not making millions on Rich Lowry bobble-head dolls and Ramesh Ponnuru T-shirts on store shelves in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.https://t.co/POsRHL3Ft9 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 2, 2021

There is no Kevin Williamson–themed amusement park planned to begin construction outside Shanghai. The action-packed franchise film "Charlie Cooke’s Gun Collection" isn’t supposed to arrive in Chinese theaters this fall.https://t.co/POsRHL3Ft9 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 2, 2021

The catch is… we’re dependent upon the support of readers like you.https://t.co/POsRHL3Ft9 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 2, 2021

And that really, really triggered Keith Olbermann for some reason:

“At National Review, we are utterly unaware that in 2015 we moved our offices into Trump’s rectum and have been there ever since.” https://t.co/DE5oALKApz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 2, 2021

Geez, Keith. That escalated quickly.

Calm down, Keith. — Please don't suspend me again, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) June 2, 2021

Aside from the fact that Olbermann’s reaction seems — to put it charitably — disproportionate, he also has zero evidence for his claim that National Review has been in “Trump’s rectum.”

I mean, that’s not even remotely true. https://t.co/zyor7JHsqH — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

Not even a little bit.

In fact, all of the people Geraghty mentions by name in his tweets — plus Geraghty himself — have been consistent in their criticisms of Donald Trump. Maybe it’s the consistency that bothers Keith. Because it’s been intellectually consistent criticism as opposed to just kneejerk criticism. In Keith Olbermann’s mind, conservative publication National Review must reject everything Donald Trump says or does, even if it happens to be line with conservatism.

You know what’s kind of amazing is that he writes this, as the “Against Trump” issue was published in January 2016. https://t.co/LKI8dyNZzL — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 2, 2021

But somehow I’m less that shocked that a longtime employee of Disney and Comcast would snark about small independent media institutions that are not dependent upon parent companies with significant investments in China. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 2, 2021

Keith Olbermann is an idiot.

Deep down, Keith misses Trump, dearly. You know I'm right. https://t.co/7frkDZhI6Y — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) June 2, 2021

Maybe next time, Keith can reserve a little bit of outrage for the Chinese government. You know, the actual bad guys.

It’s amazing to watch a professional broadcaster self-own on a daily basis. Falling further and further into irrelevance. Commenting on companies making a stand on a communist country actively committing genocide. — el Jefe (@elJefeJL) June 2, 2021