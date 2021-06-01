Let’s take a short break to check in on how things are going over at MSNBC.

What’s on the menu today? Ah:

WHAT THE HELL is this MSNBC??? Making fun of @GregAbbott_TX because he can't walk? pic.twitter.com/mM0hj0VvaT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 1, 2021

Now, to be fair, we can’t say definitively that MSNBC did this on purpose. It may very well have just been an unfortunate case of foot-in-mouth disease.

But we’re pretty confident that if Fox News had a chyron like this about, say, Tammy Duckworth, Brian Stelter would construct his entire newsletter around it.

So tsk, tsk, MSNBC.

"Stand up for Chuck!" — Wrongthinker 🤔 (@JimRoseAF) June 1, 2021

ableism from corporate media smh — Mantis Toboggan (@coffeethc) June 1, 2021

hate speech against the disabled is disgusting and has no place in our society @MSNBC should issue an apology to @GregAbbott_TX immediately https://t.co/UeWKeJXHug — pub (@smubpublius) June 1, 2021

Go on, MSNBC. Say you’re sorry.