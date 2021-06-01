In case you missed it, yesterday, Michael Flynn expressed some openness to the idea of a Myanmar-style coup in this country.

Audience member: “I’m a simple Marine. I wanna know why what happened in Myanmar [a military coup] can’t happen here.” <Crowd Cheers> Mike Flynn: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.” Keep in mind Flynn has also been flirting with QAnon, was a big Lin Wood promoter, etc. https://t.co/qwN1QV6EGU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 31, 2021

Yeah, any way you slice it, that’s bad. But thankfully, it’s most likely not nearly as popular a view as CNN would have you believe:

Talk of a Myanmar-style coup in the United States has been popular among some Trump supporters and QAnon believers for months. pic.twitter.com/PVFKQ6LukA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) June 1, 2021

But for what it’s worth, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman apparently has sources telling her that Donald Trump himself thinks he’s got a shot at being reinstated as president in August:

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago). — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Since Maggie’s response to the Flynn story was to tweet about what Donald Trump is allegedly telling people, does this mean will there be a Myanmar-style coup for that? We can’t be sure yet. Maggie’s just sharing the information she has.

Plan accordingly, people.

I read this tweet and started to laugh, but then I realized it isn’t funny. It isn’t funny at all. https://t.co/XuwKyJCq8E — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 1, 2021

Prepare for another violent attack from the MAGA terrorists. Take this seriously. Do not write this off. They did it on 1/6 and didn't get their way. They *will* do it again. https://t.co/dXf76bind5 — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 1, 2021

"Trump has been telling a number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August" per NY Times.

Trump is plotting another coup. Period. Do NOT dismiss this as simply chatter. Trump is a terrorist like Bin Laden. Trump will continue unless arrested! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 1, 2021

Im hoping the FBI are getting a warrant to tap Trump's phone lines and monitor his internet access- If it's true that Trump believes he will be "reinstated" by August the FBI must be sure he's isn't plotting a second coup https://t.co/1vxnmOwIVS — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 1, 2021

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump Is Now Privately Confirming His Support of a Summer Coup of the Biden Administration; If the Former President Has Engaged in Even a Single Act to Advance This Treacherous Plot He is Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy and Must Be Arrested Immediately https://t.co/L8sAyH0ozn — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 1, 2021

It’s definitely not possible to overreact to Maggie Haberman’s totally legit and not-at-all sketchy scoop on Donald Trump believing that he’ll be president again in a few months.

LULZ. This is the same guy that can't even get reinstated on Facebook, right? https://t.co/ZDiTlQJMA9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021

Wait. People actually think Trump is going around telling people he's going to reinstated in August? Really? — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2021

This one doesn't even pass the smell test, guys. Haberman is being punked or she's lying. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2021

"telling a number of people" is the "some people say" of "anonymous sources." @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/4QshS1Et13 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) June 1, 2021

“Journos” don’t even bother pretending they have a source anymore. https://t.co/5J8Gvos0mU — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) June 1, 2021

As a rule if the media doesn't name the source I assume it's BS. https://t.co/LwiNVE8E0k — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 1, 2021

Just something to keep in mind:

Trump reportedly echoing what lawyer Sidney Powell said over weekend. (See below.) Short answer: Reinstatement cannot and will not happen. If Trump brings this up in public, will likely increase number of Republicans who say they are ready to move on. https://t.co/UVwK3fl5KE https://t.co/rFTee7P2ux pic.twitter.com/AwNR9ZamB0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 1, 2021

