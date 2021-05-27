House hopeful Eric Garcia is a Democrat running against Devin Nunes in California’s 22nd District.

And there’s something he’d like you to know:

Beg your pardon?

Trending

Does Garcia think this is the sort of take that will make him more popular or … ?

It sounds like Eric Garcia might actually not be a great choice for U.S. Congress.

But is he at least willing to engage with Kira Davis? Actually, yes. He is.

Not that Garcia acquitted himself, of course.

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

If Eric Garcia didn’t know it before, he should definitely know it now that he’s gotten schooled by Kira Davis.

And been called out for his bizarre and ominous tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentEric GarciagovernmentgunsSecond Amendmenttyranny