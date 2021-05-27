House hopeful Eric Garcia is a Democrat running against Devin Nunes in California’s 22nd District.

And there’s something he’d like you to know:

The 2nd Amendment will not protect you from the government. — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) May 26, 2021

Beg your pardon?

I can’t tell if he is motivated by contempt or fear here https://t.co/8vZSW0IEZp — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) May 27, 2021

is that a threat? https://t.co/5zX20yQZ0s — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 27, 2021

This is a weirdly threatening thing to say as somebody running to be in the government. https://t.co/D8VBH95AP6 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 27, 2021

Does Garcia think this is the sort of take that will make him more popular or … ?

Okay, King George. — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 27, 2021

The 2nd Amendment was specifically designed to protect the citizens from wannabe kings such as yourself. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 27, 2021

I mean, it sounds like a threat to me — Ghost Feet ن AKA Iron Lady (@Just_Here_4Food) May 27, 2021

It sounds like Eric Garcia might actually not be a great choice for U.S. Congress.

"You will be powerless against the boot of those who rule over you. Elect me to wear that boot." https://t.co/bcpvXm3UDs — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 27, 2021

Probably the worst anti-gun argument — one that's never convinced people away from guns but I'm guessing has pushed people in the opposite direction — is "you don't need guns because if the government went full nazi you'd never be able to stop it." https://t.co/n4ocMVmiLM — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 27, 2021

But is he at least willing to engage with Kira Davis? Actually, yes. He is.

It's worked pretty well so far. https://t.co/Cg3rc1F8uq — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 27, 2021

Not that Garcia acquitted himself, of course.

Give an example where firearms were used against the federal government because the government had become tyrannical. — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) May 27, 2021

The reason you don't have an example is because of the 2nd amendment. The reason you can think it's a crazy idea to imagine the gov't suddenly becoming tyrannical is BECAUSE of #2A. This society is baked in it. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 27, 2021

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

People like this haven't learned to think critically. He doesn't understand that the reason the gov't turning tyrannical suddenly sounds so insane to him is because of #2A. We haven't needed to use firearms against our feds bc we have firearms to use against our feds. https://t.co/x1T5qt1knu — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 27, 2021

"The Waco siege, also known as the Waco massacre, was the law enforcement siege of the compound that belonged to the religious sect Branch Davidians. It was carried out by the U.S. federal government, Texas state law enforcement, and the U.S. military" — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) May 27, 2021

You're changing the subject here. The people at Waco didn't fire back so the rest of the country should give up their 2A rights? Sorry, try again. My argument is salient and I think you know that. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 27, 2021

If Eric Garcia didn’t know it before, he should definitely know it now that he’s gotten schooled by Kira Davis.

And been called out for his bizarre and ominous tweet.

When you accidentally make the case for the 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/k4lTmRWqWp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2021