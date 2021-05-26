Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified — under oath, mind you — that no American taxpayer money was used to fund gain-of-function research on COVID19 at the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

In a combative exchange with @RandPaul, Dr. Fauci defends the NIH funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology, insists no taxpayer money went toward creating Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/QQyTPbwh3g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2021

Now that he’s had a couple of weeks to think about it, Dr. Fauci isn’t ackshually sure that the Wuhan Institute of Virology didn’t lie to him about the nature of the research, though he’s reasonably sure they didn’t lie. But there’s no way of guaranteeing they didn’t lie:

Fauci now admits that "there's no way of guaranteeing" American taxpayer money he routed to the Wuhan virology lab didn't fund "gain-of-function" research pic.twitter.com/fNsGXWbH79 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2021

Dr. Fauci just testified that “you would expect that [the Chinese scientists] would abide by the conditions of the [NIH] grant, which they’ve done for the years that we’ve had interactions with them.”

Can he be charged with perjury for that? Or something else, maybe? If he’s not guilty of intentionally lying, he’s at the very least guilty of criminal naïveté:

Fauci "I do not know have enough insight into the Communist Party in China to know the interactions between them and the scientists, sir" It takes ignorance or self-delusion to not know as fact their are interactions between China's communist dictatorship, and its scientists https://t.co/BRSPemLcGf — Ronald Spitzer (@Ronald_Spitzer) May 26, 2021

Unreal.

Good. Fauci looks scared in that clip. — Chris (@bear6613) May 26, 2021

He should be scared.

America deserves one.

God help us. This is truly shocking — Human Supremacist (@scok72) May 26, 2021

Anthony Fauci should have been run out on a rail a long time ago. But he wasn’t.

Fortunately, there’s still a golden opportunity to rectify that. Better late than never.