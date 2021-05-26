Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified — under oath, mind you — that no American taxpayer money was used to fund gain-of-function research on COVID19 at the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

Now that he’s had a couple of weeks to think about it, Dr. Fauci isn’t ackshually sure that the Wuhan Institute of Virology didn’t lie to him about the nature of the research, though he’s reasonably sure they didn’t lie. But there’s no way of guaranteeing they didn’t lie:

Dr. Fauci just testified that “you would expect that [the Chinese scientists] would abide by the conditions of the [NIH] grant, which they’ve done for the years that we’ve had interactions with them.”

Trending

Can he be charged with perjury for that? Or something else, maybe? If he’s not guilty of intentionally lying, he’s at the very least guilty of criminal naïveté:

Unreal.

He should be scared.

America deserves one.

Anthony Fauci should have been run out on a rail a long time ago. But he wasn’t.

Fortunately, there’s still a golden opportunity to rectify that. Better late than never.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CCPChinacommunistsCOVIDCOVID19gain-of-functionJohn KennedyNational Institutes of Health.scientistsWuhan Institute of Virology