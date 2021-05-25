In case you missed it, last night, Stephen Colbert brutally Randsplained the COVID19 vaccine to Rand Paul, who has said he won’t be getting vaccinated because he already had COVID19.

The Kentucky GOP senator already contracted COVID-19 and cites his "natural immunity." https://t.co/vonub46fKQ — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) May 25, 2021

It was so brutal, you guys. Behold what HuffPost describes as Colbert’s “hilarious logic”:

Paul, an ophthalmologist, said he’s not getting the COVID-19 inoculation because he’s had the virus and now has “natural immunity.”

“They first have to prove that the vaccine is better than being infected,” Paul said recently.

“No, they don’t,” shot back Colbert, host of “The Late Show.” “They don’t have to prove that seatbelts are better than accidents, or that wearing a parachute is better than hitting the earth at terminal velocity, or that having hot spikes driven into your ears is better than listening to Rand Paul. It’s self-evident.”

Watch the brutality for yourselves so you can see how very brutal it is (starts around the 3:25 mark):

Wow. That was brutal, wasn’t it? Stephen Colbert sure showed Rand Paul what’s what: namely that SStephen Colbert should probably stick to comedy (though he’s not even really good at that).

Unlike Colbert, Dr. Paul actually went to medical school and can recognize that, as awesome as it is to have a COVID19 vaccine available, people who have already had COVID19 might be reluctant to subject themselves to the unpleasant potential after-effects of the vaccine without knowing for sure how much it would enhance their natural immunity.

Hey @StephenAtHome, here’s a great article comparing immunity from natural infection with COVID19 to the vaccine. Great news – natural infection confers similar immunity to the vaccine.https://t.co/HnXpMOtJLo — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

.@StephenAtHome — once you rise above the vitriol you will discover that the question of immunity for those infected naturally is a HUGE question in countries short of vaccines. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

Should you ‘waste’ the vaccine on someone previously infected or put it to better use on an elderly person who has not been infected? @StephenAtHome, you’re better than this. Read the science and try to ignore your bias. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

One point of contention: Stephen Colbert is not better than this. In fact, his brand is being consistently not better than this.

See this is still happening Journalists and establishment talking heads are still acting like smug assholes for no other reason than they were told something and they, without understanding or nuance, call everyone who differs an idiothttps://t.co/HCbEvJADgF — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 25, 2021

Do you want to have a *discussion* on the relative benefits of getting a vaccine even after you've recovered from COVID? That's fine. We can discuss it, there is a case to be made. But you have to make that case. You can't just call everyone who disagrees an idiot. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 25, 2021