Sometimes when we think about Andrew Cuomo, we wonder if Cynthia Nixon would’ve actually been a better New York Governor. But then she starts saying things and we remember that she would’ve been terrible for different reasons.

Apparently shoplifting has been on the rise lately, because that’s how great things are in Biden’s America.

"Walgreens said that thefts at its stores in San Francisco were four times the chain’s national average, and that it had closed 17 stores, largely because the scale of thefts had made business untenable." https://t.co/Xnme9MHWYw — Errol Louis (@errollouis) May 22, 2021

Worth noting that several candidates for Manhattan DA (and for NYC Mayor) say shoplifting should not be prosecuted because that’s “criminalizing poverty.” https://t.co/15cw8QWZSe — Errol Louis (@errollouis) May 22, 2021

Safe to say that Cynthia Nixon would agree with them:

The CVS on my corner has started locking up basic items like clothing detergent. As so many families can’t make ends meet right now, I can’t imagine thinking that the way to solve the problem of people stealing basic necessities out of desperation is to prosecute them. https://t.co/5RsdMTDWqa — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 22, 2021

Huh.

So, soooo close to getting it pic.twitter.com/O245kCyr1X — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 24, 2021

Also, it is not families who can’t make ends meet who are shoplifting detergent! pic.twitter.com/c3TDzI4raf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 24, 2021

Was it tide? Cause they don’t use that to clean clothes. https://t.co/cKyjmdjUSi — Schepp (@HepperSchepp) May 24, 2021

Boosters steal laundry detergent for profit. It is treated as currency in certain black markets. It isn’t about further depriving the downtrodden, it is about curtailing a serious criminal enterprise. https://t.co/F8dCYmQYc7 — Tweeting Amateur (@shoestrings26) May 22, 2021

But stealing shouldn’t be a crime, says Cynthia Nixon!

Steal and the City — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 24, 2021

It is an outrage that a Store, a shop owner, a family business has to lock up the merchandise to prevent theft. At some point, people might have to lock their cars, or their homes, or their bicycle. There is nothing worse. THE HUMANITY!!! — Michael Taylor (@Mike_Taylor1972) May 23, 2021

Same people: it's awful that stores are moving out of these neighborhoods, now they are food deserts/undeserved communities. Golly gosh, why don't more companies willingly let themselves lose money here?? A real mystery. — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) May 24, 2021

I grew up poor, and we never took anything that we hadn't paid for. It's insulting that you think the less fortunate have no ability to discern right from wrong. Also, allowing widespread theft will result in higher prices, punishing the poor and honest. — Lynn M (@LynannMacdonald) May 23, 2021

But social justice!

Well Cynthia, why don’t you go down to the CVS on your corner and simply buy these items from the store. Then set up a table outside the door with the items available for anyone to take, for free. Then you can directly help these families you are so troubled about. — Mike (@VeritasPerpetuo) May 24, 2021

Surely she can do better than that:

You should just unlock the doors to your house and let anyone in to take any essential items they need. — Peter Pilot🚁 #Flyingwithamaskon (@guardpilot) May 24, 2021