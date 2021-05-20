Let’s just start this off by straight-up acknowledging that the January 6 riots at the Capitol were genuinely deplorable, and the rioters absolutely deserve to be held accountable for their actions.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also acknowledge that AOC has used the riots to paint herself as a victim — albeit a victim who’s quite comfortable encouraging the “right” kind of violence — as well score the cheapest and laziest of political points.

Almost five months later, she’s still at it:

Maybe we don’t want to acknowledge we got that close to a martial state because we didn’t get that close to a martial state.

AOC doesn’t know what “a martial state” is.

Well, conservatives and rational people call her out … but that still leaves a lot of people who swallow her BS.

