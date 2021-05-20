Let’s just start this off by straight-up acknowledging that the January 6 riots at the Capitol were genuinely deplorable, and the rioters absolutely deserve to be held accountable for their actions.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also acknowledge that AOC has used the riots to paint herself as a victim — albeit a victim who’s quite comfortable encouraging the “right” kind of violence — as well score the cheapest and laziest of political points.

Almost five months later, she’s still at it:

.@AOC on the Capitol riot: "This was an all-out attempted coup … 60 seconds could have meant potentially the difference between what we have right now and a martial state. And we don’t want to acknowledge that that’s how close we got." pic.twitter.com/1uVm8C7tWq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2021

Maybe we don’t want to acknowledge we got that close to a martial state because we didn’t get that close to a martial state.

So true. We almost saw the Trailer Park Boys overthrow the entire US government and install Bubbles as our new dictator. We really dodged a bullet, people https://t.co/500yZpWFlv — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 20, 2021

A martial state imposed by the guy in a viking helmet. Sure. — Ryan Coraci (@GoonShy79) May 20, 2021

"We were this close to having a guy in Buffalo hat be dictator of the USA." — Michael Babb (@p25735) May 20, 2021

Never seen a coup without guns or military involvement before https://t.co/PRqpzoFp8j — Jovon (@IamJovonW) May 20, 2021

She doesn't think the months of pointless capitol fencing and national guard theater was a martial state? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 20, 2021

AOC doesn’t know what “a martial state” is.

AOC just makes things up as she goes, and is never called out for it. — Brian23 (@Echo2323) May 20, 2021

Well, conservatives and rational people call her out … but that still leaves a lot of people who swallow her BS.

See, she always takes things so far that is completely discredits anything else she was saying. — Mike Jr. (@mikedee__) May 20, 2021

I still think calling it an attempted coup is correct since that was effectively the stated intention of many of the violent participants, but under no circumstances was the US in any danger of becoming an autocracy because of those kooky dipshits. https://t.co/TXDSBoLmC5 — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 20, 2021