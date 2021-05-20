Given the popularity of Marxism among so many allegedly educated members of society, now seems like a good a time as any to take a closer look at why that’s a very, very bad thing.

Conservative author and commentator John Hayward is up to the task:

Trending

There’s really nothing more to add.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: academiacapitalismcollectiveconservativescritical race theoryenvygreedindividual responsibilityJohn HaywardMarxismMarxistpolitics of envyprofitSoviet Unionviruswokeismwork