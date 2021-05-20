No serious or intellectually honest person would deny that Andrew Cuomo literally capitalized on COVID19 deaths with his $5.1 million book deal.

So, naturally, Andrew Cuomo himself is denying it:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to criticism that his $5.1M COVID book contract allowed him to profit off of people who died: “That’s stupid.” pic.twitter.com/C7C8jo0nZf — The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2021

What’s stupid is that Andrew Cuomo isn’t in prison right now. Because he is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers and he absolutely profited from those deaths.

I'm not sure what else you could call it other than profiting off of people who died. https://t.co/F2WgkUKhO9 — KCTaz (@KCTaz) May 20, 2021

Exactly.