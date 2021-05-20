No serious or intellectually honest person would deny that Andrew Cuomo literally capitalized on COVID19 deaths with his $5.1 million book deal.

So, naturally, Andrew Cuomo himself is denying it:

What’s stupid is that Andrew Cuomo isn’t in prison right now. Because he is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers and he absolutely profited from those deaths.

Exactly.

