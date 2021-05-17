Over the weekend, the National Nurses Union issued a statement condemning the CDC for the new relaxed mask guidance. NNU’s press release specifically cites unfairness to BIPOC as a complaint:

At today’s White House press briefing, PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki about it:

Unreal… @Yamiche just urged Jen Psaki to reverse the CDC guidance on no longer wearing masks once vaccinated because it puts "people of color at risk." pic.twitter.com/0Dw67a2nIT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 17, 2021

To be fair — at least in the above clip — Alcindor herself didn’t explicitly urge Psaki or the White House to reverse or push back against CDC guidance; she was merely asking for the White House’s take on NNU’s statement.

And it was a very stupid statement, we should note. Alcindor was also making a pretty silly statement in her own right:

The best part about this is that Yamiche is a person of color and she's not wearing a mask. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 17, 2021

Of course she wasn’t.

Maybe Yamiche Alcindor just isn’t taking NNU’s concerns seriously.

That’s probably not the case, but if it were, she’d be absolutely right, by the way.