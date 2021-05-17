Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote a piece about Sally Buzbee, who was recently named as the Post’s executive editor.

The Washington Post will soon have a woman as its top editor. And yes, that matters. … My column on ⁦@SallyBuzbee⁩’s appointment, (informed by my being a ‘first woman’ a few times myself) https://t.co/iuwEYIdH7w — 💫 Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 16, 2021

Don’t worry — Sullivan makes it clear that Buzbee’s appointment isn’t stunning and brave just because she’s a woman. Look at Fox News, after all:

There is, of course, no reason to think that a female leader is, by definition, an enlightened leader. Suzanne Scott is the CEO of Fox News, but I haven’t noticed any improvement there since her appointment in 2018. The network’s tolerance for racism and misinformation, especially from its prime-time rainmakers such as Tucker Carlson, has only sunk deeper into the muck.

Sullivan must concede that, as exciting as this news is, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Sally Buzbee. And NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen agrees:

From @Sulliview's new column on the Washington Post getting its first woman editor, Sally Buzbee, this part struck me. It's the same question I have. https://t.co/SJ66hFI937 pic.twitter.com/RbDHVnSSfD — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 16, 2021

That’s your question, Jay? That’s your question?

lol — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 17, 2021

That’s sane. And by that I mean the opposite. — Gerry (@GerryDales) May 17, 2021

This is simply deranged and delusional. — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) May 17, 2021

The United States has never been less white, Christian, or nationalist, but why not insist that the Post share one’s paranoid fantasies. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 17, 2021