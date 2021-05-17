Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote a piece about Sally Buzbee, who was recently named as the Post’s executive editor.

Don’t worry — Sullivan makes it clear that Buzbee’s appointment isn’t stunning and brave just because she’s a woman. Look at Fox News, after all:

There is, of course, no reason to think that a female leader is, by definition, an enlightened leader. Suzanne Scott is the CEO of Fox News, but I haven’t noticed any improvement there since her appointment in 2018. The network’s tolerance for racism and misinformation, especially from its prime-time rainmakers such as Tucker Carlson, has only sunk deeper into the muck.

Sullivan must concede that, as exciting as this news is, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Sally Buzbee. And NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen agrees:

Trending

That’s your question, Jay? That’s your question?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jay RosenjournalismMargaret SullivanNYUWashington Postwhite Christian nationalist state