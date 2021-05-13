Now that it’s officially not anti-science to wear a mask if you’ve been vaccinated, NBC and MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang has a question:

Sooo…how does one tell the difference between a fully vaccinated person and a not vaccinated person? — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) May 13, 2021

Her inquiring mind wants to know!

On the nose, KP. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 13, 2021

Said the same thing. I feel like just wearing a mask, despite being fully vaccinated, to avoid antivax liars. — tellthetruth (@9_tellthetruth) May 13, 2021

Question of the day, week, month and YEAR! https://t.co/MTmqyI5pz7 — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) May 13, 2021

Honestly, this is why I still wear a mask– so that the people around me don't have to worry which I am. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) May 13, 2021

Exactly. This is why it was so dumb to ban vaccine passports. Businesses should not allow unvaccinated people to go somewhere without a mask. — Juan-Carlos Planas (@jcp717) May 13, 2021

This is my fear in removing mask requirements for the vaccinated. MAGAs refuse masks and vaccines. MAGAs apparently have no problem with lies. Many will lie that they have been vaccinated. — Mother Ginger (@Dobbie3) May 13, 2021

Wow, genius response.

the replies to this are a bunch of people consoling each other about how they are gud for wearing a mask for no reason, Idk perhaps develop a skill of some sort to brag about instead https://t.co/Nv0tXGCIkB — cc (@cc_fla) May 13, 2021

That’s not entirely fair … they do have a skill. And that skill is managing to keep their masks and broadcasting their virtue signals while crawling up each other’s butts.

By seeing who isn't hysterical right now. https://t.co/M0LZh4ya9Z — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 13, 2021

I’m vaccinated. So why should I care? https://t.co/gcD6G5Cvkc — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) May 13, 2021

You don't? And why would you? What difference does it make? https://t.co/HnKWFqc06h — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 13, 2021

Why do you care when you’re vaccinated? https://t.co/OTZkeHYrFS — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 13, 2021

If you're fully vaxxed you don't need to care any longer. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) May 13, 2021

If you yourself got vaccinated, why do you need to care? https://t.co/3EppTGd8NI — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 13, 2021

If you are yourself vaccinated, you don’t have to care. If you are not vaccinated, either get vaccinated or stay home if you are still worried about getting the virus. https://t.co/x7tllFjpvU — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 13, 2021

Why is it any of your business?

Why can't *you* take whatever precautions you wish for yourself? You have no idea who is vaccinated for measles or polio or chicken pox either and you've managed just fine all this time. https://t.co/7PnEhxX1rj — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 13, 2021

By minding your own business. That's how. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) May 13, 2021

Try it sometime. It can be quite liberating.