Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn’t take kindly to those who would dare criticize her “1619 Project” and the Critical Race Theory foundation upon which it was built.

Yesterday, she went off on Mitch McConnell for calling for the “1619 Project” to be removed from federal education grant programs:

1619 Project creator @nhannahjones on efforts to ban making it part of school curriculums: “This is fundamentally a free speech issue … It’s not about the facts of history. It’s about trying to prohibit the teaching of ideas that they don’t like." pic.twitter.com/GcP5GpY2eX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2021

Today, Nikki Haley had the gall to point out that Critical Race Theory is bad for kids:

Critical race theory is harmful to a child's education. pic.twitter.com/zNQqd3mGjJ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 4, 2021

In a sane world, the potential harm done to children by teaching them that they’re inherently racist would be a valid concern for one to have.

But Nikole Hannah-Jones is not living in a sane world; she’s living in her world. A world that insists on being viewed exclusively through race-colored glasses.

That’s why she’s so offended by Nikki Haley’s perfectly reasonable take on Critical Race Theory:

If a nation is so fragile as to collapse under the truth of its history, what type of nation is that? https://t.co/dIV2o0BCJ4 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 4, 2021

Considering the fact that Hannah-Jones was forced to admit that the truth of the “1619 Project’s” history was one she fabricated, we’re not inclined to give even a partial damn about her self-righteous indignation.

Critical Race Theory is not our nation’s history. Our history was not built on Marxian conflict theory in which class is replaced by racial identity. There’s other ways to teach the history of Black Americans without entertaining theories that place social significance on race. — Dr. Kevlar (@Kevlar80808) May 4, 2021

I can always tell whether anyone has ever read CRT by how they comment on it. CRT is a legal theory, not a way of teaching history… — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 4, 2021

Is there a doctor in the house? Pretty sure Nikole’s gonna need one to treat all the muscles she just pulled. Homegirl does have a thing about rewriting history, doesn’t she?

CRT isn't just a "legal theory." The key tenets of CRT are applied far beyond legal studies and absolutely get applied to the teaching of history. — Ted H. (@TedHasse) May 4, 2021

Has Nikole already forgotten that only yesterday she was angry that Mitch McConnell didn’t want the “1619 Project” taught as history?

You: "let's use this lense to re-examine and re-interpret history!" Also you, when called on that: "lol it's just a legal theory no one's teaching history based on it." 🤡 — The Admiral (@RebelAdmiral) May 4, 2021

You’d think Nikole would be better at this whole race-hustling-gaslighting thing by now, but nope. She still sucks at it.

The 1619 project isn’t an accurate depiction of our nations history either. Many historians have disputed your claims. You can try to use postcolonial theory to discredit their “ways of knowing” but facts are facts. As for critical race theory well… pic.twitter.com/yac49CZbsR — Dr. Kevlar (@Kevlar80808) May 4, 2021

The timing of all the CRT proponents betrays them. Now that CRT has suffered serious losses in government and is about to lose in court all of the people who have been preaching it are like: “That’s not real CRT.” Why the sudden denials after years of saying nothing? — Marc Spector (@marcofthemoon) May 4, 2021

It’s gaslighting plain and simple. — Dr. Kevlar (@Kevlar80808) May 4, 2021

The folks who don't want you to learn math because it's racist probably shouldn't be trusted with history, either https://t.co/Ud5hHyTmuS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 4, 2021

If Critical Race Theory is so true, why do its advocates have to censor those who question it and ‘cancel’ them out of existence? https://t.co/iTqwBH6QsT — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) May 4, 2021

Don’t hold your breath for an honest answer from Nikole Hannah-Jones.