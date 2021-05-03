New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for alleged unwanted kissing and definitely killing grandmothers.
Evidently he’s decided to combine both of those things into one head-scratchingly awful one:
Gov. Cuomo to people who don't take the vaccine:
"Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother." pic.twitter.com/QZbyJBAIj1
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021
What Harris Faulkner said.
–>> @HARRISFAULKNER's reaction is one for the ages. https://t.co/VHBieA53S6
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 3, 2021
— IndyCosm (@IndyCosm) May 3, 2021
How Andrew Cuomo didn’t spontaneously combust there is genuinely mystifying.
Wow.
— …is Lulu Lapin (@EntitledDFW) May 3, 2021
— Kevin Witte (@KevinWitte_10) May 3, 2021
We can’t.
Man oh man, Cuomo has kissed a LOT of grandmas! https://t.co/mtC5IADObt
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 3, 2021
And none of those grandmas wanted it.
Funny he would use that phrasing, huh???
— Chris (@C33TS) May 3, 2021
Cuomo is an expert on this particular subject https://t.co/AYNI5vV2Fb
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021
He would know— both about kissing people and killing grandparents. https://t.co/4KSCb79zis
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 3, 2021
So Andrew Cuomo sticks to his brand, at least.
You killed 15,000 grandparents.
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 3, 2021
He is an expert in killing grandmas
— M-LIZA (@precmed20) May 3, 2021
And an expert in getting away with it.
BREAKING: Actual grandma killer has no sense of irony, self respect or decency.
(Feel free to offer up some other choice words, @JaniceDean. I was trying to be charitable.) https://t.co/7nqKzNLcBr
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 3, 2021
He’s finally talking about something he’s actually accomplished.
— MJM⛳️🇺🇸 (@MikeVmitch2) May 3, 2021
Maybe he can write a book about this.