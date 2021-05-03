New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for alleged unwanted kissing and definitely killing grandmothers.

Evidently he’s decided to combine both of those things into one head-scratchingly awful one:

Gov. Cuomo to people who don't take the vaccine: "Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother." pic.twitter.com/QZbyJBAIj1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021

What Harris Faulkner said.

How Andrew Cuomo didn’t spontaneously combust there is genuinely mystifying.

Wow. — …is Lulu Lapin (@EntitledDFW) May 3, 2021

We can’t.

Man oh man, Cuomo has kissed a LOT of grandmas! https://t.co/mtC5IADObt — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 3, 2021

And none of those grandmas wanted it.

Funny he would use that phrasing, huh??? — Chris (@C33TS) May 3, 2021

Cuomo is an expert on this particular subject https://t.co/AYNI5vV2Fb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021

He would know— both about kissing people and killing grandparents. https://t.co/4KSCb79zis — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 3, 2021

So Andrew Cuomo sticks to his brand, at least.

You killed 15,000 grandparents. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 3, 2021

He is an expert in killing grandmas — M-LIZA (@precmed20) May 3, 2021

And an expert in getting away with it.

BREAKING: Actual grandma killer has no sense of irony, self respect or decency. (Feel free to offer up some other choice words, @JaniceDean. I was trying to be charitable.) https://t.co/7nqKzNLcBr — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 3, 2021

He’s finally talking about something he’s actually accomplished. — MJM⛳️🇺🇸 (@MikeVmitch2) May 3, 2021

Maybe he can write a book about this.